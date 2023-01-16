(Reuters) – LeBron James became just the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 career points on Sunday, closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record.

James, in his 20th season in the NBA, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a shot from mid-range in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to pass the mark.

James ended the game with 35 points, but it was a bittersweet night as the Lakers lost 113-112.

The 38-year-old, who started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and also played for the Miami Heat, is averaging 29 points per game this season.

A four-time champion and four-time MVP, James is on track to break former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387-point record in the coming weeks.

When James turned 38 last month, Abdul-Jabbar wished him a happy birthday with the message: “38 is the new 38,388.”

James is now 363 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and based on his scoring average, NBA stats predict him to break the record before the All-Star break next month.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)