The end of this Sanremo 2022 Festival has come, with a resounding success by Amadeus who reconfirmed his skill as conductor and artistic director. The singing competition was one of the most followed events by viewers of the last twenty years.

Even critics have recognized this edition as one of the most successful of recent times. We did not see such a success since the last edition conducted by Raffaella Carrà. Mahmood and Blanco have been declared the winners of this Sanremo 2022, with the song: Shivers, followed by Elisa in second place with the song: Or maybe it’s you, and Gianni Morandi who finished in third place with: Open all doors.

The critics prize of Mia Martini was won by Massimo Ranieri, with the song: Letter from the sea. The Sergio Bardotti Award for the best text went to Fabrizio Moro, for the song: Sei Tu, which came in 12th place in the ranking. But this Festival will also go down in history for the twists it gave us.

First of all the Fantasanremo, which brought to the Ariston stage a play on words that has, more than once, snatched a few smiles. Key phrases that, if pronounced after the performance, earned the competitors bonus points.

Words and phrases such as Fantasanremo, Papalina and A salute to Aunt Mara were the most cited. But what happened during the final made viewers smile a lot. Amadeus ran into two hilarious moments.

One with the singer Sangiovanni, who puts a Milan scarf around the conductor’s neck (even if, as we all know, the conductor is a great and die-hard Inter fan).

The other comes with singer Dargen D’Amico, who gives a very particular answer to one of his questions. Amadeus asked the singer, who he always showed up wearing sunglasses, if he sometimes did without them. The singer bluntly replies: “Yes, when I go to the bathroom to pee I take them off because I don’t see and I don’t like getting dirty.” The conductor with an ironic smile silences the singer and invites him to perform.