Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes with the new Belgian passport with a drawing of the Tintin rocket. © Benoit Doppagne/BELGA/dpa

In Belgium, comics are a central part of the national culture. This is now also reflected in the country’s new passports.

Brussels – The Belgians are proud of their comic book heroes. Lucky Luke, the Smurfs, Tintin and Co. now also adorn the inside of Belgian passports.

The passes with a new design have been available since Monday. This honors a jewel of Belgian culture, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Belgium, with around 11.5 million inhabitants, is known for its countless popular cartoon characters. It was not for nothing that Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès recently said when presenting the project that comics are a central part of Belgian culture and Belgium’s influence abroad. The pages of the passport for the stamps now include Tintin’s rocket, the Smurfs, Lucky Luke, Spirou and Marsupilami.

The design changes, the price for the passport remains the same: adults continue to pay 65 euros for the document, minors 35 euros. dpa