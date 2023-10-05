Sandra Cuevaswho aspires to the Head of Government of Mexico City, He stated this Thursday that the ATV and motorcycles he uses your team on your tours They are not property of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office.

Before starting his second day of activities, on a tour of the 16 municipalities, he stated that, contrary to what the government of Mexico City points out, the units have permission and are rented for 16 days.

“We are not corrupt like the Morena government,” said the licensed mayor of Cuauhtémoc.

Yesterday, after a mess near the Central de Abasto, in Iztapalapa, the motorcycles of Sandra Cuevas’ team were removed from public roads and taken to the corralón.

The head of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres argued that the units were transferred to the vehicle depot because they did not have license plates, but rather provisional permits from the state of Guerrero.and obstructed a primary road.

This Thursday, Cuevas asserted that the motorcycles have permits from the state of Guerrero, a state governed by Morena.

Furthermore, through a video, he stated that these motorcycles are Honda brand, while those of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office are VMW, and assured that he is not using public resources for their promotion.

“The Morena government lies out of ignorance and without arguments,” said Sandra Cuevas, who yesterday reported that his campaign team was attacked outside the Wholesale Market and that the motorcycles they were on, including hers, were removed by a tow truck.

When consulted on the subject, the head of Government Martí Batres warned in his press conference that the motorcycles that were sent to the warehouse did not have license platesbut provisional permits from the state of Guerrero and obstructed primary roads.

“I am going to ask for more information to be able to offer an opinion, but so far what I can say is this. Substantially, that I was on a tour with motorcycles and that several of these motorcycles were placed occupying and obstructing the road,” argued Batres.

“They did not have license plates, but rather provisional permits from the state of Guerrero, which is why they were collected and sent to the vehicle depot.. There they can pick up their motorcycles at the time.”

That is the information I have so far, added Batres, who pointed out that he spoke with the Secretaries of Government and Citizen Security so that they can investigate further and find out what happened.

