Stock Exchanges | Wall Street falls as investors wait for fresh employment statistics

of the United States the stock market has been falling on Thursday. Investors are already waiting for the official US employment statistics to be released on Friday, which are expected to give clues about the central bank’s future interest rate decisions.

The broad S&P 500 index was down 0.5 percent at half past eight in the evening Finnish time, and the Dow Jones of the major companies was down 0.4 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq, on the other hand, was down 0.6 percent.

Economists expect that 170,000 new jobs were created in the US economy last month. That would be less than in August, when 187,000 jobs were created.

However, the unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 3.7 percent from the previous month’s 3.8 percent.

Thursday The US Department of Labor published recent data on unemployment claims. In the last week of September, 207,000 applications were submitted, while economists interviewed by Reuters had expected 210,000 applications. The number of applications increased moderately from the previous week.

On Wednesday, it was reported that fewer new jobs were created in the US private sector last month than expected. According to the ADP research company, only 89,000 new jobs were created in September, while 153,000 were predicted to have been created in the forecast collected by the news agency Reuters.

On Wednesday, the labor market news caused market interest rates for government bonds to fall. Earlier this week, the market rate for the US 10-year government bond reached its highest level in sixteen years.

However, the market is still worried that high interest rates will push stocks down.

