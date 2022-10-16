The general Cresence Sandoval, Secretary of National Defensecanceled the meeting that he agreed to have with deputies to discuss the hack who suffered dependency by the group called Guacamaya.

The National Defense Commission agreed 10 days ago to request a meeting with the Secretary, given the seriousness of the violation of the agency’s cybersecurity and the appropriation of millions of files, calculated in 6 terabytes of information.

Sandoval accepted the meeting, on the condition that it be held at the Sedena facilities and he did not have to go to the legislative precinct of San Lázaro.

MC deputy, Serge Barrerareported the cancellation of the meeting that would take place on October 18.

“I have just been notified by the technical secretariat of the Defense Commission that General Secretary Cresence Sandoval postponed the meeting that we would have next Tuesday, October 18 and there is still no definitive date.

“It is a pity that we have been canceled because we have requested in various ways that we need to have more information about the unfortunate hack what happened in the Sedena“, highlighted the legislator of the Citizen Movement.

He specified that the deputies of the National Defense Commission hope to speak with the secretary to discuss the budget that the agency needs to generate a better digital protection system.

“We are looking for him precisely to discuss the Budget, if we are going to have to provide resources to protect Sedena, we need to talk to the General and it turns out that, after the militarization they are doing, it is not possible, that he cannot receive,” declared the legislator.

He added that the secretary of National defense he resists receiving the deputies, who cannot even aspire to have him appear, because he does not want to be subject to the control of another power.

We recommend you read:

“He does not want to be in a meeting, let alone appear, neither of them. Not only does he not mind appearing, but he disdains an entire Power, unfortunate,” said Barrera.