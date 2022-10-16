League Positions: Pasto reached 31 points and secured his classification

The 18th date of Colombian soccer started on its Saturday day with the tie between Deportivo Pasto and Eagles, 1-1.

The pastuso team went up after 4 minutes with a goal by Jeison Medina. The tie was by Jeisson Quiñones, at minute 44.

The Pasto team lost Cristian Tovar and Víctor Arboleda by expulsion.

With this result, Pasto reached 31 points and is virtually qualified for the semifinal home runs.

Águilas reached 29 and is close to qualifying.

Between the leader, Deportivo Pasto, and the seventh, Santa Fe, there are only three points, and positions from 3 to 7 are defined by goal difference.

And from eighth, Pereira, to fourteenth, Bucaramanga, there are four points, but the latter has a pending game. There are still many stories to tell.

Results

National 3-2 Medellin

Grass 1-1 Eagles

Bucaramanga vs. Equity (at stake)

positions

PT PJ TEAM

1 Sports Pasto 31 18

2 Golden Eagles 29 18

3 Millionaires 28 15

4 Athletic National 28 18

5 Independent Medellin 28 16

6 Eleven Caldas 28 17

7 Independent Santa Fe 28 17

8 Deportivo Pereira 25 16

Junior 9 25 17

10 Magdalena Union 25 17

11 America of Cali 24 17

12 Equity 24 17

13 Envigado 22 17

14 Atletico Bucaramanga 21 16

15 Sports Tolima 19 17

16 Oil Alliance 16 17

17 Cordoba Jaguars 16 17

18 Boyaca Patriots 14 17

19 Deportivo Cali 12 17

20 Cortuluá 10 17

