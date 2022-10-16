League Positions: Pasto reached 31 points and secured his classification

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sports grass.
Dimayor-VizzorImage
Day 18 of Colombian soccer is played.
October 15, 2022, 08:09 PM
The 18th date of Colombian soccer started on its Saturday day with the tie between Deportivo Pasto and Eagles, 1-1.
The pastuso team went up after 4 minutes with a goal by Jeison Medina. The tie was by Jeisson Quiñones, at minute 44.
The Pasto team lost Cristian Tovar and Víctor Arboleda by expulsion.
With this result, Pasto reached 31 points and is virtually qualified for the semifinal home runs.
Águilas reached 29 and is close to qualifying.
Between the leader, Deportivo Pasto, and the seventh, Santa Fe, there are only three points, and positions from 3 to 7 are defined by goal difference.
And from eighth, Pereira, to fourteenth, Bucaramanga, there are four points, but the latter has a pending game. There are still many stories to tell.
Results
National 3-2 Medellin
Grass 1-1 Eagles
Bucaramanga vs. Equity (at stake)
positions
PT PJ TEAM
1 Sports Pasto 31 18
2 Golden Eagles 29 18
3 Millionaires 28 15
4 Athletic National 28 18
5 Independent Medellin 28 16
6 Eleven Caldas 28 17
7 Independent Santa Fe 28 17
8 Deportivo Pereira 25 16
Junior 9 25 17
10 Magdalena Union 25 17
11 America of Cali 24 17
12 Equity 24 17
13 Envigado 22 17
14 Atletico Bucaramanga 21 16
15 Sports Tolima 19 17
16 Oil Alliance 16 17
17 Cordoba Jaguars 16 17
18 Boyaca Patriots 14 17
19 Deportivo Cali 12 17
20 Cortuluá 10 17
