Sanctions Russian oil import ban sparks disagreement in EU – Media: Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic gain more time to resume purchases

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday that the country opposes the Commission’s original proposal. He called the proposal an “atomic bomb” for the Hungarian economy.

European the commission is proposing changes to its plan to ban imports of russian oil, news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg report. Both report on their own sources, citing their own sources.

According to the original plan, EU countries would give up supplies of Russian crude oil within six months. Deliveries of processed products are scheduled to be phased out by the end of the year.

The modified presentation would give Hungary and Slovakia more transition time. They could continue to buy oil until the end of 2024, media reports. The Czech Republic would also have more time until June 2024. Countries have previously been told to oppose the import ban.

Three countries are highly dependent on Russian oil, but their share of total EU Russian oil imports is relatively small, according to Bloomberg. Under the new proposal, they should not resell the products they import to other countries.

The proposal also includes a clause prohibiting European entrepreneurs and individuals from providing vessels or services for the transport of Russian oil to third countries. According to media reports, this would take effect three months after the sanctions take effect. Initially, the transition period was to be one month.

EU ambassadors will discuss sanctions on Friday night, according to Reuters.