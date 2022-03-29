The sanctions to the oligarchs they are an integral part of the European response to the war in Ukraine decided by Vladimir Putin, the man at the head of the Russian political system. The cross-border wealth of the most influential Russians in the business and government world was seized by the judicial authorities in several European Union countries, and therefore villas, boats and cars ended up ‘in handcuffs’ in spite of them.

Among these assets there is also a sparkling one Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard VR10 armored, five tons of black explosive-proof and assault weapons. It costs half a million euros and would belong to Alisher Usmanov, 69 years old, an entrepreneur linked to the companies MetalloInvest (mining activities) and MegaFon (mobile telephony) as well as many small and large interests in the most varied sectors of the Russian economy. Usmanov is considered to be very close to Vladimir Putin, a man to whom he has provided various advice to have greater results in the business world.

According to Corriere della Sera, the car was registered on 6 June 2018; a few days later it was bought by a company from Arzachena (Sassari) at the price of 532,440.16 euros (VAT excluded). Mount an engine 612 horsepower 6-liter twin-turbo V12. The tires are reinforced and manufactured specifically for the car, while the windows are 10 centimeters thick with movement guaranteed by pneumatic motors. It is a car also chosen by the heads of state, such as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Italian authorities have it kidnapped for six months starting from last March 15, except for any appeals to Tar of Lazio carried out by Machina srl, the company that owns the Pavillac of Bermuda, owned by Usmanov. Given the wealth of the subject, it won’t be a major problem to lose such a car, despite everything. The guarantee of protection from personal attacks will probably be carried out by other remedies or by other cars.

(image: MercBenzKing / Youtube)