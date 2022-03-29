There are four new features in the line-up compared to 1-1 in Montenegro: Quagliata on the left in the defensive quartet, Rovella and Fagioli alongside Esposito in midfield, Yeboah in attack instead of Lucca. Something changes also in the tactical attitude, because Colombo plays steadily as a second striker, and in the non-possession phase it is Rovella who widens to the right. Above all, the mental attitude changes: the shyness seen in Podgorica is replaced by the desire to play the game, get to the ball first, look for lines of play. It is no coincidence that at 14 ‘Italy is already ahead, at the first shot on goal: Fagioli from the left crosses towards the far post where Rovella first tries the header and after a rebound slips under the crossbar. We interviewed him after Ireland, “accusing him” of never scoring: “I do few even in training” confessed the blond from Genoa.

Well, here it is, finally. Bosnia reacts, led by number 10 Hosic, very technical. A left from him goes high in the 16 ‘. Italy in possession but fails to sink, and risks in the 30th minute: it takes Carnesecchi to stop Lukic’s heel strike from close range. Yeboah fires blanks in the 37th minute, an error by Esposito (the only one) in the 39th minute launches Hosic on whose filter Milan Savic is not reactive. The different desire of Italy is measured in the run-up of Colombo, who at 44 ‘believes in a long postponement by Carnesecchi, on the bottom line mocked Barisic and then looks for the left, closed at the near post by Cetkovic. Around the hour of play the best Italy. He develops play on the left and manages to penetrate the Bosnian defense. At 15 ‘wonderful action, with Rovella triggering Colombo, an invention for Quagliata who finds himself all alone in front of the goal but incredibly leans to the side. A minute later, Colombo’s cross and Vignato’s volley, very high. And again: at 17 ‘Colombo looks for space in the area but is contained. The match ball at 18 ‘: Colombo swallows all the defense but with the door wide open he manages to hit Nikic. So many lost chances frighten Italy, which is unable to stretch and is a little scared when managing the ball. Enter Ricci for Esposito, Parisi for Quagliata, then Cancellieri for Colombo. The game is played on the nerves and the blue ones hold, because Bosnia never arrives from the parts of Carnesecchi, also thanks to the vigilance of Lovato and above all Okoli. Three very heavy points and Italy found again: this is demonstrated by the circle that Nicolato organizes at the end of the game. All together. While Sweden lose at home to Ireland. For Italy solitary record with one race less than the Swedes.