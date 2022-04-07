Sanctions Customs has begun preliminary investigations into products that can be used for military purposes

There are currently two cases under customs preliminary investigation that are being investigated as regulatory offenses of varying degrees.

Finnish Customs has launched some twenty preliminary inquiries into EU sanctions on shipments to Russia and Belarus.

According to the customs bulletin, two cases have so far progressed to the preliminary investigation.

In particular, preliminary studies have been launched on so-called dual-use items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. Dual-use items include, for example, many electrical and electronic products, such as computer parts.

Defense equipment and various electronic components belong to the sanctions lists, the Customs bulletin states.

“We have stated in 10 cases that there is no need to start a preliminary investigation. In these cases, the transport of the sanctioned products has left before the imposition of sanctions, ”says the Director of Customs Supervision Hannu Sinkkonen in the bulletin.

“In terms of content, however, these transports have contained products that are subject to sanctions, but due to the time of ordering, the acts cannot be considered intentional.”

One of them has previously been revealed in Vaalimaa's art confiscation and the other concerns dual-use items.

Director of Customs Control Sami Rakshit said Wednesdaythat the seizures concerned works of art being transported from Italy and Japan to Russia. Customs has initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter under the criminal title of a serious regulatory offense.

Customs has previously investigated regulatory offenses related to sanctions, including sanctions against Crimea and Syria.