The lack of an embargo on Russian oil will cost Ukrainians their lives. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in his video address. Zelensky calls on Western politicians to quickly reach an agreement on a boycott of Russian energy resources.

According to him, the Russian government earns so much money from oil exports that it does not have to take peace talks seriously. The US already decided not to import Russian oil anymore, for the European Union such a decision is a lot more complicated because some Member States are largely dependent on Russian oil, gas and coal.

The EU is negotiating a new package of sanctions. In any case, the European Commission wants a ban on the import of coal. That is about 4 billion euros per year. Oil and gas remain out of reach for the time being. Germany previously warned against hasty decisions, given the high energy prices in Europe. Since the start of the war, the EU has bought €35 billion worth of gas, oil and coal from Russia.

The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoli Antonov, calls the latest US sanctions “a direct blow to the people of Russia” that mainly affect the “ordinary Russian”. Antonov is referring to the decision by the Americans to take a tougher approach to Russia’s two largest banks.

According to CNN In a message on the Telegram channel of the Russian embassy in Washington, the ambassador speaks of a "constant attack by the administration of President Joe Biden." Antonov sees in US sanctions "a desire to tarnish Russia's reputation." The US has banned all transactions from Sberbank, the country's largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, the country's largest private bank, under the new sanctions.

In the Netherlands, meanwhile, additional punitive measures are also being considered. Young Russian hackers should be added to the sanctions list of the European Union, says ruling party VVD. If that happens, they will no longer be able to access their money deposited in Europe, reports RTL News.

The VVD MP Queeny Rajkowski is annoyed by young Russian criminals who show off their euros obtained from crime. “These are hackers who daily attack companies in the Netherlands, our small and medium-sized companies, purely to get their hands on money. They are common criminals.”

And so, according to Rajkowski, they should be treated like the Russian oligarchs and put on the European sanctions list. “We know where they are. They belong to Putin’s clique. We have to make sure that we make their lives as difficult as possible.”

In addition to calling for even tougher sanctions, President Zelensky said Russia has changed tactics since the international criticism of the Butya massacre and said bodies of Ukrainian victims are being hidden. Despite this, he remains optimistic that the truth will always come out.

The president says he has information that bodies are being removed from the streets and basements by Russian troops in an attempt to destroy evidence. He says thousands of Ukrainians are already missing. "They were murdered or deported to Russia, there is no other option." Witness statements, satellite images and independent investigations can determine who is responsible for the disappearance of Ukrainian citizens, according to Zelensky.

The discovery of hundreds of civilians killed in Butsha after the Russian retreat was yesterday called ‘near genocide’ by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Kremlin vehemently denies having anything to do with the civilian deaths and says it was staged by Ukraine. The latter has been debunked by satellite images provided by The New York Times have been analyzed and it can be seen that the people were killed during the Russian occupation of Butya.

Following calls early this week to flee eastern Ukraine in the face of a possible large-scale Russian offensive, the mayor of Kharkiv is trying to calm down. Neither he nor the military currently see any need to conduct a centralized evacuation from the country’s second-largest city, Ihor Terekhov said in a video message published on Telegram last night.

The evacuation call applies to Losowa and Barvinkowe districts in the Kharkiv region, he said. These are located south of Kharkov near the Donbas. The army there expects the military situation to deteriorate. The city of Kharkiv is well armed and ready for defense, the mayor said. Whether anyone wants to leave the city in view of the ongoing shelling, he says, is the decision of each individual.

Former Belgian colonel Roger Housen thinks the Russians are aiming to conquer the Donbas region around May 9. On that day, the Russians celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany. ,,That is Victory Day. A symbolic day for the Russians to celebrate that they have a large part of the Donbas in their hands,” said the defense specialist in Belgium. VTM-News.

Housen suspects that the Russians are repositioning themselves. “There are indications that troops around Kiev are being moved eastwards through the railways, near the Donbas. That is a distance of about 600 to 700 kilometers, an operation that takes a few days and maybe even a week and a half. Those 40,000-45,000 soldiers from around Kiev will most likely deploy in eastern Ukraine and try to expand the Donbas region.”

Whether the Russians want to sit down about a surrender on their terms is a big question mark. “If the Russians can extend Donetsk and Luhansk to the provincial borders and if the land bridge above Mariupol can be realized in the south, the Kremlin may sit down,” Housen said.