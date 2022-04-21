The image of Oscar López, director of the Cabinet of the Presidency of the Government and Pedro Sánchez’s right-hand man, wearing the official bulletproof vest of the National Police Corps during the meeting this Thursday in kyiv with Volodímir Zelenski has caused enormous anger in the institution and among the unions.

And it is that a good part of the CNP officials still do not have this protective garment in endowment. What’s more, many of them have to alternate vests with their colleagues at the police station or, directly, pay for this chest protection garment out of their own pocket.

The majority union in the institution, Jupol, led the protest in the last few hours. “We do not understand why the Chief of Staff of the President of the Government wears a Police bulletproof vest when there are thousands of Police without one,” the central denounced in a tweet.

Jupol, in addition to including a video in which it is clearly seen that López is wearing a protection with the official logo of the body, recalled that this vest is “inappropriate for ammunition of war.” Various experts consulted by this newspaper have confirmed that, indeed, it is a vest designed for “citizen safety” and not for “war scenarios”.

The Presidency of the Government met the criticism stating that the entire Spanish delegation “wore vests under their clothes, following the Ukrainian security instructions.” “The vests have been donated to the Zelensky government before leaving Kiev so that they can continue to be used there,” official Moncloa sources said.