A parliamentary commission will investigate if the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, lied to the deputies by assuring that he had no record that the parties in Downing Street had violated the anticovid law, something that, if proven, would cost him his job.

If Johnson thought the party scandal (known in the UK as “Partygate”) had been buried, the unpredictable British Parliament took it upon himself to remind him that he was wrong.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a photo op ahead of bilateral talks at the 2022 Munich Security Conference.

In a few frantic hours, and with Johnson on an official trip to India, the worst omens came true for the conservative leader.

The commission still guarantees him a few months of torture on account of the celebrations in his offices during confinement, which broke the anticovid rules.

nine days agoJohnson made history as the first British chief executive to be fined for breaking the law. This Thursday, he marks a milestone again by becoming the first investigated for allegedly having lied to Parliament. As if that were not enough, the way in which that result was reached was almost more harmful for the prime minister.

The Labor opposition had presented a motion on Tuesday for the so-called Privileges committee to investigate whether Johnson knew he was lying when he repeatedly maintained that he was not aware that the anticovid rules had been violated in his dependencies.

it is now clear that he has lost the trust of his MEPs.

Despite the fact that the conservatives enjoy a very large majority of 75 deputies in the lower house, they did not want to give the impression that they are blocking the investigation. But on Wednesday night, The Government tried to give a blow of effect by asking its bench to delay the investigation.

After realizing that many “Tories” could oppose this eventual delay, at the last moment Johnson gave the green light to his co-religionists to support the investigation, which was approved without even requiring a vote.

“Today’s humiliating rectification shows that they (the ‘Tories’) know they can no longer defend the indefensible. It has never been more apparent that Boris Johnson’s authority is undermined and that he is incapable of leading,” he said.

The prime minister’s position has been greatly strengthened in recent weeks, thanks in large part to the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

At the beginning of February, few would have bet that he could continue to lead the Executive for the summer. Johnson himself showed today, in statements from India, convinced that he will be the candidate of his party in the 2024 elections.

Nevertheless, the shadow of “Partygate” is as ominous as it is sticky. An influential Tory MP, Steve Baker, announced today in the parliamentary session that he withdraws his support for Johnson and calls for his resignation, as did another prominent member of the party’s far right wing, Mark Harper.

“I have been tempted to forgive. But I must say now that possibility is gone … The prime minister is long overdue,” Baker said.

“The prime minister, now, should be long gone… the gig’s up” Influential Conservative MP Steve Baker explains why he is unable to forgive Boris Johnson for his handling of “partygate,” saying any other minister would have been forced to resign https://t.co/W7pMx9RDko pic.twitter.com/KB0dhhbdE1 — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) April 21, 2022

“A break for the Minister”

Several factors conspire, despite everything, in favor of the Downing Street tenant. The first of them is that the committee that will investigate it will be made up of four of his co-religionists “tories”in addition to a Labor and a Scottish nationalist.

The committee’s own chairman, Labor Chris Bryant, has recused himself for having previously criticized Johnson’s conduct, which will expand the Conservative majority.

The benevolence of the investigators is not assured for Johnson, but at least the responsibility lies with his ranks. If the committee found that Johnson knowingly misled Parliament, he could demand his resignation in contempt.

It does not seem easy that something like this can be proven, but the testimonies and evidence that will come to light will prolong the scandal over time. Either way, the investigation will not begin until the police have finished theirs.

and precisely Scotland Yard provided another good news to the prime minister, after announcing that the police will not notify new fines for the holidays until the local elections are held on May 5, which are seen as a touchstone to assess Johnson’s wear.

