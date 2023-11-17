Pedro Sánchez will officially become President of the Government today. He will do so at 10:00 in the morning, when he swears or promises his position before King Felipe VI in a ceremony to be held at the Zarzuela Palace.

The solemn act of swearing or promise is celebrated one day after Pedro Sánchez was re-elected President of the Government after achieving the support of 179 deputies in the first vote of the investiture session held this Thursday in Congress.

To repeat as president, Sánchez has had the support of the 121 deputies of the PSOE, the 31 of Sumar, the seven of ERC, the seven of Junts, the six of Bildu, the five of the PNV, the BNG and the Canary Coalition . A coalition of 8 parties that will make it the largest government coalition in history. The other 171 deputies of Congress voted against, which are the 137 of the PP, the 33 of Vox and the UPN.

No religious symbols



Francina Armengol, president of the Congress of Deputies, was in charge of communicating the result of the investiture session to the King. From that moment on, all the necessary protocol was put in place to organize the swearing-in ceremony in Zarzuela.

As has happened since the arrival of Felipe VI to the Head of State, Pedro Sánchez will swear or promise his position without religious symbols. The Royal House, with the arrival of the current monarch, changed the protocol and allowed senior officials to take office without religious symbols. In fact, Sánchez himself was the first to launch this new protocol in 2018.

In the solemn act of promise, the head of the Ministry of Justice acts as chief notary of the Kingdom and other authorities also participate, such as the president of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary, the president of the Constitutional Court and the presidents of the Congress and the Senate. .