The horizon is the year 2027. He made it clear last weekend Pedro Sanchez during the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE. The socialists not only obviously want to repeat in Moncloa after the next general elections but will also put all their efforts into “revitalizing” leadership that will allow them to recover the territorial power lost in 2023.

The internal movements in the PSOE have already begun after the conclave held in Seville. Now the regional processes. Some will be quiet, such as in the Canary Islands or Castilla-La Mancha, where both Ángel Víctor Torres and Emiliano García Page will be the only candidates. It does seem that there may be a dispute in places like Extremadura, Castilla y León or Cantabria. The continuity of Juan Espadas in Andalusia is still an unknown and will be another hot spot.

After the upheaval caused by the resignation of Juan Lobato, the Madrid PSOE has closed ranks with the Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, Oscar Lopez. Last Thursday he presented his candidacy, and has already been chosen to lead the Madrid federation as he is the only one. Its “public service mission” is to “end the pit of corruption” that has generated Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Sánchez defended López’s abilities on Friday in the usual informal conversation with journalists during the Constitution Day events in Congress. He also defended that in a certain way he will oppose Ayuso, at least for the moment, from the Council of Ministers, making both positions compatible. “This connection between militancy and ministers, if it proves something, no matter how much the extreme right and the right say the opposite is the solid and strong link between socialist militants and the Government“Sanchez reflected.

The leader of the socialists believes that progressive policies resonate with voters more than “noise.” And it alludes to the fact that the “harassment” that the Government receives “by land, sea and air” generates greater “empathy” in the PSOE voter. Sánchez also recalled this Friday that this “harassment”, a term that he repeated several times before journalists, is similar to what other progressive governments in the world have suffered. The cases of Lula Da Silva in Brazil or Antonio Costa in Portugal are just some of the most recent.

“There is a strong link between the progressive voter and government action“Sánchez insisted. Regarding the tone that López may use against Ayuso, the president explains that it is necessary to “speak clearly.” Something that does not mean “generating noise” but rather ensuring that citizens understand you.

“There are many progressive voters in Madrid who do not feel identified with the Government of the Community of Madrid and we must make a solid, credible and left-wing alternative“added Sánchez. Socialist sources highlighted a few months ago that Lobato did not generate that necessary opposition alternative to Ayuso.

Sánchez’s obsession is for the PSOE to be “competitive” in the next electoral events. “We do not resign ourselves to not having progressive governments in autonomous communities and city councils. There are failed governments that they are not capable of approving budgets,” explained the leader of the socialists on Friday.

López’s will not be the only figure from the Council of Ministers who will make territorial opposition from Moncloa. The aforementioned Torres is added Diana Morant, Minister of Science and Universities and leader of the PSPV for a few months after a pact with the other currents that was partially unblocked by Ferraz and that she hopes to maintain now.

Pilar Alegría and the background: Illa, Darias or Maroto

Pilar Alegría could be next. The current Minister of Education and Sports and Government spokesperson can also take the leap to lead her federation in Aragon. The decision will be known in January in a territory where Javier Lambán, outgoing and critical of Ferraz, still has a lot of influence.

The move with López or Morant bears certain similarities with that of Salvador Illa. The current president of Catalonia was Minister of Health in the hardest months of the pandemic and from there he went on to lead the PSC. He won the elections in 2021 although he did not manage to form a Government, something that finally happened this year after an agreement with ERC and the Commons.

Moncloa’s move to municipal or regional elections was also recently made Carolina Dariasprecisely Illa’s successor in Health. In his case, he managed to win the elections in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, being one of the strongest mayors of the PSOE. He had a different fate Reyes Marotocandidate in the Madrid City Council. Although the results of the PSOE improved in 2019, I cannot surpass Más Madrid or unseat José Luis Martínez Almeida.