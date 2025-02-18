As with most vegetables, Pepinos must be rinsed Before being able to consume them, either sliced ​​to consume in a salad, in a sandwich or alone. It is an essential step with which it can be eliminate all possible dirt with which they come and pesticides.

Is there was washing it alone with water?

It has been clear to us that we must wash it to verify that it is in the optimal state for consumption, but the same thing you have wondered is whether to do it with water is enough. As the dietitian Debbie Petitpain states, current water is a easy and effective way to eliminate dirt, But you have to make sure it does well. That is why it recommends that it be maintained under water at least for a minute and that hands are used to gently rub the surface and be able to eliminate all the waste that accumulates in the skin.

Now, it is also possible to do it with a vegetable brush or with a soaking solution. For example, it would be a very good option to use a soft bristle brush with which to rub the skin. “This is because cucumbers usually have a hill layer that catches the pesticides,” explains the expert.

| Source: Istock

A step further

However, if you have time, the best way to make sure the cucumber is perfectly clean is Soak it in a water solution with sodium bicarbonate. This component has been shown to decompose some pesticide residues.

In addition, it is important to clean them precisely before consuming them, since if they leave something wet, the growth of bacteria in cucumbers could proliferate.