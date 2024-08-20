Deportes Tolima took advantage of the weakness and lack of concentration of Jaguares de Córdoba to take an important 0-2 away victory, in the match of matchday 6 of the BetPlay II-2024 League.

The Pijao team reached ten points in five games and moved into the top half of the standings. Meanwhile, the Montería team is last, with three points in six games.

Tolima settled the match very quickly: after 43 seconds they were already ahead on the scoreboard, with a goal from Junior Hernández, who scored against a sleeping defense.

At 30 minutes the score was 2-0, with a great goal from Yhorman Hurtadowho fired a powerful shot outside the area and the ball went in with a free kick. Thus, the Pijao secured three points.

The coach resigned

The new defeat filled the cup for Jaguares. In a press conference, coach Néstor Craviotto announced that he is leaving the team. “I spoke with the club manager to inform him of my resignation, understanding that today there is time to change the situation, it is the right time to give something different to the group so that they can get out of this…”

“I found a great place to work but it didn’t work out for us. There comes a time when as a coaching staff we have to understand the situation and when things don’t go well, they don’t go well,” he added.

