It is not with its proposals for the next legislature that the PSOE aspires to reach the citizen in the July 23 elections. Pedro Sánchez, who spent the entire pre-campaign for the regional and municipal elections on May 28 making announcements typical of general ones such as guarantees of up to 20% for the purchase of a first home for young people, the cinema for two euros for those over 65, the flexibility of early retirement in case of disability or the subsidy of 50% of the interrail for young people between 18 and 30 years old, made it clear this Friday during the presentation of his electoral program.

The head of the Executive dedicated almost more time in his speech to warn, once again, of the “setbacks” that threaten Spain if the PP and Vox oust him from Moncloa than to outline the main lines of what he would like the focus of the action of his Government in the next legislature. He already warned him on Thursday at the rally to start the campaign: he will insist on the matter every day until the day of reflection. And he will not tire of appealing to the conscience of the “ashamed” voter of the PP, who this Friday openly asked for the vote.

The program -which the PSOE did not distribute to the media until late in the afternoon, several hours after Sánchez’s presentation- consists of 263 pages, but there is nothing in them that could lead to the lane in which the Socialists They believe they have successfully placed the debate on change: no tax measures of impact, beyond the vague statement that “the extension and adjustment” of the taxes on banks and energy companies and the impact of the tax on large fortunes will be evaluated; no nods in the form of a proposal to the independence movement, despite the claim of his “courage” when facing the Catalan conflict; not even, as on many other occasions, the promise to denounce the Agreements with the Holy See.

The measures of the PSOE plan



In his intervention in a Madrid events room called ‘Próxima Estación’ -which gave him several jokes about what will be the fate of his program -the BOE- and the PSOE -Moncloa-, Sánchez marked as main objectives for the next years issues that it presents as its hallmarks: the consolidation of economic growth; a green and ‘fair’ transition; improvement of public services; aid to young people; “full effective equality” between men and women, and perseverance in “coexistence and democratic quality”, (although without advancing future actions in this last field).

The socialist program speaks of a party that tries to make us forget the pacts with Unidas Podemos and the ties with ERC or EH-Bildu and now seeks to be central. Among the specific proposals that Sánchez alluded to this Friday there are, in fact, some that will grate on these parties, such as the creation, in coordination with the banks, of a subsidized housing savings account for “young people” up to 39 years of age, tax exempt up to 30,000 euros. Also as a measure for young people, the president sold free university tuition and higher vocational training for those who pass “the first time” and free urban transport for children and students up to 24 years of age.

They recover the failed promise of 2018 to eliminate the appraisals for crimes unrelated to the exercise of the position

In the area of ​​”democratic quality”, the PSOE recovers a promise that Sánchez already raised in 2018 and that he had to end up abandoning due to the impossibility of making it effective without a constitutional reform, the elimination of the appraisals for crimes unrelated to the position, and promises the extension of the Antitransfuguismo Pact (a commitment that the PP left in 2021).

In the block on climate change, the president promised a law that “involves the neighbors” and that allows them to “participate in the co-ownership” of the wind farms” and receive up to 10% of the benefits; and another norm that will prevent the privatization of water in the municipalities. And in terms of Equality, the shielding of the right of women “to be assisted by public institutions so that it cannot be repealed or ignored.” “It is important because the PP -he argued- is giving Abascal’s party in some territories the Ministry of the Interior and Justice, on which judicial attention and prevention policies depend.”