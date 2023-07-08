The United States confirmed on Friday (7) that it will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, despite criticism from Germany and from organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HWR), which are concerned about the impact of this type of weapon among civilians.

Cluster bombs are included in a new military aid package for Ukraine, which the Pentagon will provide details on at a later date, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a news conference.

Sullivan commented that the US postponed this decision as long as possible, but explained that Ukrainian troops need conventional artillery ammunition because the available quantity has diminished with the counteroffensive that his government launched in early June to retake Russian-occupied areas.

According to Sullivan, Ukraine delivered a text to the US “a few weeks ago” in which it committed itself to ensuring that its armed forces only use these cluster bombs on the battlefield and not in urban areas where civilians could be affected. .

These pledges were included in the Ukrainian government’s formal request to the United States for the supply of cluster bombs, reported the National Security Adviser.

Cluster bombs consist of a container that opens in the air and disperses a large number of explosive munitions over a wide area, which can have a radius of 200 to 400 meters.

Another problem is that some of these “bombs” do not explode in contact with the ground and remain buried, which is why they can detonate years later, when a civilian passes by.

Asked about these concerns, Sullivan said the bombs the US will deliver to Ukraine have a non-explosion rate – those that fail and remain buried – of less than 2.5%.

By contrast, the cluster bombs Russia has allegedly used have a non-explosion rate of between 30% and 40%, according to Sullivan.

More than 100 countries, including NATO members such as France and Germany, oppose the use of cluster bombs and have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which entered into force in 2010 and to which Ukraine, Russia and the United States are not party. .

Germany, which was one of the first countries to ratify the convention, on Friday expressed its disagreement with the US decision.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tried to stay on the sidelines and said on Friday that each member state of the military alliance had to decide individually whether to deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Ukraine and Russia to stop using cluster bombs and on Thursday urged the United States not to hand over such weapons to Ukraine.