‘Words to think about eternity’ is the title of Miguel Sánchez Robles’ Fiesta Proclamation, with which the Caravaqueño writer moved his countrymen from the main balcony of the Town Hall. Good prose and poetry go hand in hand in the pages of this new work by this year’s laureate town crier. In addition to showing his gratitude for putting the words to this festive announcement, Sánchez Robles became a child, youth and adolescent to relive those memories that marked his existence and evoke those who made the Vera festivities possible over the years. Cross that the city now has.

Shortly after seven in the evening, the procession with the authorities went to the Casa de la Cruz, on Calle de las Monjas, to pick up the town crier and carry out a parade through the center of the city until reaching the Plaza del Arch where the Fiestas Proclamation was to take place. During the tour, hundreds of people joined the procession to accompany the town crier to the Town Hall where, at nine o’clock at night, the act began.

José Antonio Melgares, Official Chronicler of the Region of Murcia, Caravaca and Vera Cruz, was in charge of presenting Miguel Sánchez Robles. «Today, on the balcony of the city, – Melgares affirmed – in the great hall of the common house, an exceptional town crier is going to officially announce that the festivities are already underway». The chronicler recalled the innumerable books written and the prizes he has received, “the result of a dedication and literary passion – he assured – that have led him to be one of the most awarded authors in Spain in national and international novel and poetry prizes ». He also recalled his Caravaqueña roots and his professional career as a teacher. Melgares commented that “this proclamation may be one of his” maximum works “, bringing to this square, reflections, memories and experiences that at this time we all like to listen with our hearts.”

«The first thing I want to tell you is that I remember all the places where I loved being alive and that those places are here, in Caravaca. And I also want to tell you that a city is measured by the breadth of its vision and the height of its dreams”, with these words, Sánchez Robles, introduced the square into a whirlwind of ideas, reflections and experiences, which plunged his neighbors on an exciting journey through the rituals that will take place again in the coming days around the Vera Cruz.

“Cities also dream – he affirmed – and precisely for this reason it is important to believe and remember those who inhabit them and build little by little. Believing and remembering are enough to feel human. And in Caravaca we are lucky to believe in many things and not to forget our past, to believe in that halo of joy and collective destiny that identifies us, to feel that there is a new hope within us every May that is a sacred and impeccable dream. ».

The town crier encouraged the heart and memory to listen to his words; and he remembered his childhood years on Planchas street, the life of those years in which the city grew while the rituals were transformed into parties.

«My mother –he affirmed, in another moment of the proclamation- used to tell me when the party arrived: ‘Have fun and be good, my son.’ And that’s what we do in Caravaca de la Cruz: have fun. be good We know how to do that very well, very well, very well. Being close together, not feeling alone. He also had words for the moments that express devotion to the Vera Cruz, such as «the Blessing of the waters, one of the most sacred moments of our festive essence, something that always confirms that there is a generous and loyal Caravaca de la Cruz, so full of fervor and moments and images that are high-end and wonderfully timeless.” He spoke of the Giants, of the horsemen as those men who know where they are going and what they want, “there is no more attractive image than that of a horseman who walks calmly and self-assured near his horse and does it with unattainable perfection, which cannot be copied anywhere else on Earth either.” Of the young people who parade as Moors and Christians.

«I have understood –he said in the final moments of the proclamation– that some moments are made of eternity, of that posthumous matter of what will remain in Time, of that perfectly structured delirium of ours that is a non-transferable and unique human prodigy». And in his last reflection he confessed that «I want us to be together in these words until eternity. Caravaqueños, the party needs to start! And from now on let everything flow like the rivers that come down with such force from the high mountains, from the very peaks of Time and hope!».