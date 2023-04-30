Chivas de Guadalajara has shown great improvement in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The Sacred Flock, after the arrival of Veljko Paunovic, has achieved balance in all its lines. However, it is clear that they need a top-tier center forward to be able to break through to the forefront and be a contender for the title.
Neither Daniel Ríos nor Ronaldo Cisneros nor Jesús ‘Tepa’ González have been able to shoulder the responsibility of being the number nine for Chivas. In this context, the possible return of Javier Hernández has been rumored. In a recent interview, “Chicharito” left the door open to return to the Flock at some point in his career.
In an interview with Fox Sports, Hernández pointed out that he would never play for América and that he is “a goat at heart”. “If I ever think about going to Mexico, the number one option would be Chivas at all costs”, mentioned the rojiblanco youth squad.
When questioned about it, Veljko Paunovic, Guadalajara’s coach, pointed out that he would like to have ‘Chicharito’ on his squad and that the legendary rojiblanco player has the doors open to return home.
“Of course, when the time comes (for Javier Hernández to return), this is his home. From my point of view, he seems like a very valid player who could contribute to us”
– Paunovic in an interview with Fox
The Herd coach mentioned that his project seeks to develop the potential of young homegrown players, although he does not rule out the arrival of what he considered ‘external talent’.
‘Chicharito’ has indicated that he will not leave LA Galaxy until he is MLS champion with that club, so his arrival at Chivas for the 2023 Apertura seems unlikely.
