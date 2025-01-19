Sánchez promises in Plaencia a new increase in the minimum wage this year

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stated this Sunday that “Spain is going from strength to strength” in employment and social and territorial cohesion and has promised a new increase in the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) this year.

At the closing of the 15th congress of the PSOE of Extremadura, in which Miguel Ángel Gallardo revalidated his position as general secretary, Sánchez focused his speech on boosting the economy in the face of an opposition that only makes noise, which if it goes out will remains “in absolute nothingness.” “The more the opposition becomes angry, it is the sign that we are doing well,” said the president and general secretary of the PSOE, who has conveyed his unconditional support and that of the entire party to the re-elected general secretary of Extremadura.

“Congratulations Miguel Ángel, count on me and on the strength of the entire PSOE to get Extremadura back on the path of progress and not of the regression into which the denialist majority of the PP and Vox has put it,” said the president. and general secretary of the PSOE.

Sánchez has highlighted the 180-degree turn in the Spanish economy, recently reported by ‘The Economist’, which said that “Spain is the best economy in the world”, in the face of the 2012 financial crisis with “dark and ominous moments” . The president has explained this turn in the collapse of neoliberalism and the resurgence of social democracy: “where there were privatizations, today there is reinforcement of the Welfare State and where there was precariousness of employment, there is a labor reform” that has raised the Spanish temporary employment rate on par with the European average.

Sánchez has asked “where is former president Mariano Rajoy” and has insisted on “the noise” of the opposition in those gatherings in which they predict that “Spain is going to hell” despite the fact that the International Monetary Fund has said that Spain will continue growing above 2%. The president also winked at Extremadura and stated that “there has not been any government in the democratic history of this country that is as committed to the industrial potential of Extremadura as the current one.” And he has committed to “Extremadura becoming the industrial locomotive of all of Spain”, something that he sees possible if steps are not taken in energy and industrial policy.

In his speech, Sánchez also referred to housing, “a right for everyone, not the hit of a few as the PP wants.” The president has reported that each year 300,000 homes are formed and only 100,000 homes are built, “so there is a deficit of 200,000 that the market is not covering, and that the State has to cover with more resources and more aid.”

Sánchez recalled that rental aid for young people has been recovered and the ‘golden visa’ for foreigners who came to speculate has been repealed, but “it is not enough” and that is why the public company at the state level that is going build protected housing at an affordable price, owned and rented. “And it will always be protected, it will not be confiscated and sold to vulture funds like the PP did during the crisis,” he assured.

Sánchez has also said that non-EU foreigners, who do not reside in Spain, nor their families, will be prohibited from speculating on homes. The president has once again warned about “the far-right international” and has warned of messages of “arrogance” from far-right ideologues. “They will have the richest man in the world, and they will have rigged algorithms that spread misinformation and hoaxes to create disaffection among citizens, but they do not have voting power in democracy,” he said in implicit reference to the American millionaires who supported the election of Donald Trump.