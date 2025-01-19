The international film awards season has already begun and, with it, many viewers are coming to movie theaters to enjoy some of the best movies of the year available in the billboard. Choosing one from the wide variety that we can find is not a simple task, so we often let ourselves be guided by the opinions of some experts in the audiovisual world who can guide us.

Among the films that have generated the most expectation in recent months are some like ‘The substance’, ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘Conclave’which already lead the nominations for many awards. However, there are other titles that They don’t draw as much attention to criticsbut they have managed to attract a good part of the audience due to the stir that has been generated around them.

This is the case of one of the most talked about films in recent weeks, ‘Nosferatu’ by Robert Eggerswhich promised to bring back one of the most acclaimed characters in the horror genre. Although it is a remake of the film of the same name by FW Murnaureleased in 1922, there are many who have already dared to define it as one of the best movies from the world of horror in recent years.

The past December 25 This title arrived in theaters with a cast made up of big Hollywood stars such as Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Bill Skarsgård or Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The plot, set in 19th century Germany, follows the story of Thomas Hutter and his wife Ellen, a newly married couple who are separated when the real estate company he works for sends him to the mountains of Transylvania to finalize the sale of a property. a farm with Count Orlok. Thus begins “a story of obsession between a tormented young woman and a terrifying vampire in love with her,” in the words of its own director.









Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s opinion on ‘Nosferatu’

However, beyond the good reviews that the film has received since its release, the truth is that it is not a film for all audiences. Many experts and cinephiles in the Spanish sphere have not hesitated to give their most sincere opinion on the title after leaving the cinema, and the last to do so has been the writer Arturo Pérez-Revertewhich he already did a few weeks ago with ‘Parthenope’ and ‘Conclave’.

Through his «Well, I already saw ‘Nosferatu’. And no… Honestly, no»said the journalist, making it very clear that the recently released film by Robert Eggers it has not been to your liking.

The former war reporter has thus demonstrated his dissatisfied with this premierealthough not with the horror genre. Therefore, given the doubts of some of his followers regarding this criticism, Pérez-Reverte wanted to recommend another film that deals with the theme of vampirism and that, for him, is much better than ‘Nosferatu’ starring Johnny’s daughter. Depp: ‘Dracula’ (1931), with Bela Lugosibased on the 1897 novel by Bram Stoker.​