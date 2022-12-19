Pedro Sánchez, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Madrid-Murcia AVE line, this Monday. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The president of the central government, Pedro Sánchez, congratulated the citizens of the Region of Murcia this Monday on a day that he has described as “special” for the opening of the high-speed line between Madrid and Murcia. “Today we put an end to an unfairly prolonged railway isolation and we settle a historic debt with Murcia,” said Sánchez at the inaugural ceremony of the line held at the Murcia-El Carmen station, which was chaired by King Felipe VI.

The head of the Executive of the Nation claimed “the value and sense of useful politics”, which is “the one that sews territories with the invisible thread of collective progress; the one that makes us look to the future with hope, the one that is built from respect, agreement and understanding ».

Video.



Complete video of the inauguration ceremony of the Madrid-Murcia high-speed line. /



the Moncloa



Likewise, he highlighted the opportunity that the arrival of the AVE to Murcia represents, as part of the country’s commitment to sustainable mobility and territorial cohesion through High Speed. «Spain advances with new infrastructures that generate new investments and opportunities; and they advance all their territories, guaranteeing equal opportunities for all our citizens wherever they live”, he remarked.

In addition, the head of the Executive valued the “commitment” of the Government with the expansion of high speed to contribute to the ecological transition from technological innovation.

Key boost for the Mediterranean Corridor



In Sánchez’s opinion, the inauguration of the Madrid-Murcia high-speed line also represents a new impulse for the Mediterranean Corridor, which is advancing in its deployment towards Cartagena and Almería.

“I want to link the Government’s desire for territorial structuring and cohesion with the strategic priority of the Mediterranean Corridor, which is now advancing with facts, financing and resources because there is a political commitment from all administrations,” he assured.

In this sense, Sánchez valued the record investment of 1,711 million euros contemplated in the 2023 General State Budget for the development of the Mediterranean Corridor. “It is an infrastructure that says a lot about the country we want to be,” said the president.

Free Avant Media Distance tickets between Murcia and Alicante



The President of the Government took advantage of his visit to Murcia to announce the extension of the free subscription, as of January 1, 2023, to regular users of the new Media Distancia Avant rail services between Murcia and Alicante. With the opening of the high-speed line between Elche and Murcia, the journey time between the capital of the Region and Alicante will be shortened by about 40 minutes.

Sánchez defined as “a success” the free Cercanías and Media Distancia vouchers promoted by his Government, which have been used by a total of 2.5 million people, 35,000 of them in the Region of Murcia. “The free season ticket represents a paradigm shift in mobility and, at the same time, protects the social majority in a context of uncertainty”, highlighted the President of the Government.

He also recalled that it is a measure adopted to “initially cushion the impact of inflation caused by Putin’s war in Ukraine” which has also served, on the other hand, to reduce emissions into the atmosphere by one million tons of CO2 .