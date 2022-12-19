China recognized on Monday the first deaths since the easing earlier this month of the strict measures of its ‘covid zero’ policy. It was a matter of time because for weeks hospitals have been full of citizens who have been infected with the virus. The pandemic has exploded in the Asian giant as it did previously in the rest of the world and its scope is “impossible” to determine. Experts fear the country is ill-prepared for the wave of infections because millions of older and vulnerable people are still unvaccinated.

“The official numbers don’t tell the whole story,” says Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease expert based in Singapore, who says he expected a much higher number. In his opinion, the importance of covid may have been downplayed by health personnel. As a result, if someone dies “of a heart attack after the stress of an infection,” “the heart attack will be the primary cause of death, even if the virus is the underlying cause,” he says.

The radical shift in health policy against the virus, even eliminating mandatory detection tests, has ended the protocols that have been applied for almost three years, since the first cases were detected in the city of Wuhan.

Now, Beijing and its twenty-two million inhabitants have been particularly affected by an unprecedented wave of contamination in China to the point that medicines are beginning to be lacking in pharmacies. Also, some hospitals are too full to receive new patients.

Benign



Since the lifting of the restrictions, the authorities have tried to reassure the population that the virus is benign despite its contagiousness, contrary to official discourse since the beginning of the pandemic. The municipality-province of Chongqing (southwest) and the province of Zhejiang, bordering Shanghai, have decided that people with mild symptoms can “continue to work”, as long as they take “protective measures”.

Nor will it require tests to enter public spaces, from government institutions to companies, except to access “special places”, such as schools, nurseries and nursing homes, according to information from the newspaper ‘South China Morning Post’. However, cases continue to rise in the area while the authorities insist that the “most important measure to guarantee protection is vaccination.”

One of the country’s leading epidemiologists, Wu Zunyou, warned that China was facing “the first of three waves” of covid expected this winter. The current one is expected to last until mid-January, affecting mainly cities, before travel related to the Lunar New Year (January 22) holiday triggers a second one in February. The third peak will occur between the end of this month and mid-March, when people infected during the holidays return to their workplaces, Wu was quoted as saying in the Caijing economic daily.

At the end of November, the population took to the streets in the main cities to demand more freedoms in a severe blow to the president, Xi Jinping, who was even asked to resign after months of harsh confinements and mandatory quarantines.

The problems caused by the establishment of these regulations, which have led to the inaction of the authorities in emergency situations, exploded an already extremely tense situation in a country where large-scale protests are not common.

China’s stocks fell yesterday and the yuan weakened against the dollar as investors worried that rising covid cases would weigh further on the world’s second-biggest economy.