In the week marked by the storm unleashed in Castilla y León by the Vox anti-abortion protocol that has not been born and the pressure, via legal requirements, from Moncloa on the government of the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, Pedro Sánchez has found in the presentation in Valladolid of the PSOE candidates for the May 28 elections, the propitious scenario to influence the signaling of the right-wing pact -which the Socialists continue to interpret as a vein to be exploited- and make the banner of the socio-economic policies of its Executive against to the regression that those of the conservatives suppose, as he has hammered. Sánchez has shown at the lectern and before a dedicated militancy that he has no intention of withdrawing from the questioning by Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party of his solvency to lead the country under this crisis. On the contrary, the president goes to the melee. He has proposed the municipal and regional elections in four months as a sort of plebiscite between only two “alternatives”: “either the governments of the people” or those that “serve minority interests” -the leader of the socialists has rescued his dialectical target against “the powerful” – offering only the “every man for himself” when they come badly given by the crises.

Sánchez has appeared before his own at the same time that several thousand protesters, with the support of the Vox leader, Santiago Abascal, and officials from the PP and Ciudadanos, gathered in Madrid summoned by citizen organizations to insult their Government and demand anticipated generals . And as he did during the joint appearance with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, at the Barcelona summit on Thursday, the head of the Executive has drawn a line of equality between the march “of nostalgic for broken Spain” promoted by secessionism against the Spanish-Galic summit and the one that he has defended this afternoon in the Spanish capital, in his eyes, another “uniform and exclusive Spain”. Sánchez has once again presented himself as the champion of the country that would be in the golden mean and that, he has had an impact, is where the “social majority” that advocates unity, diversity and coexistence falls. That social majority, “the middle and working class”, to which I have come to appeal, contrasting its response to the successive difficulties faced this legislature -the pandemic, the war or meteorological incidents- to that offered by the Government of Mariano Rajoy before the financial crisis of 2008 that first challenged, however and with enormous wear and tear, the socialism of Rodríguez Zapatero.

The also secretary general of the PSOE has relied on the symbolism of the first agreement signed by the PP with Vox at the head of an autonomous community to ask himself, rhetorically, “how is it going to be the same” whether the left or the right govern. Sánchez has ironized “the obsession” with the rights of the women of the popular and the formation of Abascal, at the same time that he has warned that his Government will not take a step back in this area in the midst of the dispute over the strategies on the abortion. “Whoever wants to see a hypothetical Government of Feijóo and Abascal only has to see what Mañueco and Vox are doing in Castilla y León,” attacked the president, who has not further affected, however, the row of the week, and yes in their determination to continue implementing social and economic initiatives to guarantee equality. A plot bridge that he has used to load his speech in what, by all accounts, has constituted the axis of his pre-election message: the Government is doing what it has to do in this crisis to safeguard “the middle and working classes” , it also does so with the solvency that the data would prove and this is exactly what is at stake on 28-M.

The president has reeled as a weapon to activate the electoral spirit the figures of unemployment and affiliation to Social Security, the fact that Spain today supports high inflation but the lowest in the Eurozone, the revaluation of pensions or the SMI or the conquest in Brussels of the Iberian cap on gas to emphasize that the PSOE is today “essential” in the country and in the EU and confront its “progressive” model with “the cuts” applied in the previous crisis by the PP, whose heritage has disqualified ; including “the abyss” that Catalonia faced in 2017 and the “many local referendums” called in those years. In the week in which, also, Sánchez has tried to iron out differences with the managers of the large Ibex companies in a meeting at the Davos forum, Sánchez has not missed the opportunity to demand that the bank executives “put their shoulders together » in the face of the high salaries they receive – more than 200 of them receive at least one million a year in remuneration – and defend their taxes on “the powerful” against the submission to them with which they have once again painted Feijóo and his family. “There is only one right in Europe, which is the Spanish, defending a ‘status quo’ that only benefits the minority they serve,” he proclaimed, before asking his followers to campaign on three axes: the description of what the PSOE received from the PP governments, what was achieved “in very difficult times” and “where we are going, the country project”. «Can you imagine (what we will do) when the wind blows in our favour? Those will be possible as of May 28, ”the president has closed his rally. Before him, his host, the Valladolid mayor Oscar Puente, has warned that the songs of longing for the PSOE of yesteryear are, in reality, against “all of us.” “Those who distinguish themselves are wrong, they harm us,” Puente has warned in an implicit allusion to the wayward socialist barons with the official strategy.