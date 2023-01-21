There are many rumors circulating about theIsland of the Famous in these days. Ilary Blasi and the production are working hard and are carrying out the auditions to look for the perfect competitors ready to land in Honduras. Over the last few hours, the names of the first two official competitors have emerged. It’s about Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noiseradio speakers of Radio 105.

Now there seems to be no more doubts: Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise are the first two competitors officers of the new edition ofIsland of the Famous. During the episode of Zoo of 105 aired last January 20, the two radio speakers have made it clear that they are ready to land in Honduras.

These were their words about it:

They’ve been breaking us a bit for a couple of years […] I’d like to talk about it, but we can’t talk about it until we’ve agreed. But do you want to miss the opportunity to see us with thirty kilos less and with a white beard fighting over a plum?

And, continuing, the radio speakers they then stated:

I would like to ask the viewers something, it’s not official, but we make it clear. It’s the fourth year they’ve asked us, but this time they’re really insisting […] Many listeners have more or less intuition and I agree with 99% of those who say ‘you mustn’t do this stuff’, but what can Paolo Noise do after the Zoo in life? I worry about this beautiful and talented child. It’s a bit like the correspondent of Striscia la Notizia: he will be the correspondent of Striscia la Notizia all his life. That program gives you a brand name and they don’t make you do anything else after that. You imagine after twenty years of Zoo of 105. Nobody will make you do anything else.

After making it clear that they will be the new competitors of theIsland of the FamousMarco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise talked about cachet. In detail, Mazzoli has announced that he is ready to donate his cash to charity. These were his words about it: