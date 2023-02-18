Neither the warnings of Judge Pablo Llarena that the penal reform carried out by the Government hand in hand with Esquerra creates a scenario “close to decriminalization” for events such as the ‘procés’ nor the fact that the Supreme Court alerted this Monday, in the order to review the sentences of the main perpetrators of that pro-independence feint, that the repeal of sedition has opened a space in which behaviors of the same nature can go “unpunished” have made the slightest dent in Pedro Sánchez. The President of the Government affirmed today that he respects judicial decisions, but vindicated his concessions to the independence movement.

Sánchez, on a tour of Austria, Slovenia and Croatia as part of the preparatory work for the next Spanish presidency of the EU, defended that his policy “is doing a lot of good for Catalonia and Spain” and boasted that, among other things, it has helped to break the “block dynamics” that the Catalans had been suffering for years, as evidenced by the recent budget agreement reached by the ERC and the PSC after the departure of Junts from the Generalitat last October. “This is good,” he argued; Society has decided to turn the page on the situation we experienced in 2017”.

“We – he also insisted on the same day that the Prosecutor’s Office has requested seven years in prison for disobedience, prevarication and embezzlement for the exalted officials of the Ministry of Economy Josep Maria Jové and Lluís Salvadó – we are going to continue making a commitment to dialogue , agreement and coexistence”. In the Government they trust that decisions like this last one will not tarnish their relations with the Generalitat or cause steps back that lead to a return to the ‘unilateral path’ of independence. For now, ERC has focused its criticism almost exclusively on the courts. “They know – allege government sources – that we have done what we could.”

ambivalent speech



In its public discourse, the Government is in any case ambivalent. Despite the fact that it is evident that Justice has disrupted the roadmap agreed with the party of Pere Aragonès and Oriol Junqueras, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, once again argued today that what is being demonstrated is what the Government He always maintained, in the face of criticism from the PP, that “the events of 2017 continue to be a crime.”

Both Llarena and the high court understand that the new criminal type that came to replace the repealed crime of sedition to “approve” it to other European legislation, that of aggravated disorder, does not fit into the behavior of the ‘procés’. But paradoxically, the Executive now clings to the fact that the judges do not see the application of the attenuated type of embezzlement introduced into the Penal Code at the express wish of Esquerra to deny that the State has been left unprotected. It is a message with which he aspires to counteract the wear and tear that this whole matter has generated outside of Catalonia, just one hundred days before the elections for the regional and municipal elections.