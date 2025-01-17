“To be a socialist is to be on the good side of history” seems to have become Pedro Sánchez’s new star mantra. He premiered it last December during the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE and repeated it this Friday in Avilés (Asturias) during the start of the party’s federal congresses, which will take him on tour throughout Spain (with the exception of Catalonia , since the PSC has its own times) and also to meet with its most critical barons this same weekend: on Saturday with Emiliano García-Page in Toledo and a day later, on Sunday, with Miguel Ángel Gallardo in Plasencia (Badajoz).

The socialist leader has boasted of defending the truth, territorial cohesion, fiscal justice, democracy and many other flags, at the same time that he has attacked the PP and Vox for “making noise” while Spain is experiencing “one of the best moments of its history. And he has done so before the Asturian president, Adrián Barbón, but also before many other well-known faces of both the federation – the former deputy and deputy general secretary of the formation, and current delegate of the Government in Asturias, Adriana Lastra – and the party – the number three of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán—.

Sánchez and Barbón have also been supported at the opening of this 34th Congress of the Asturian Socialist Federation (FSA-PSOE) by the general secretary of the Cantabrian socialists, Pablo Zuloaga, and the still Castilian Leonese socialist leader, Luis Tudanca, who announced weeks ago his decision not to run for re-election after more than a decade in office due to his continuous friction with the national leadership of the party.

«If we do not defend the truth, who is going to defend it? “If we do not defend territorial cohesion and fiscal justice, who is going to do it?” Sánchez asked rhetorically before a pavilion full of Asturian militants. For all this, he is sure, the PSOE “will win again against the far-right international when 2027 arrives.” «The PSOE is a party of winners. We have to win to be able to govern and govern to advance, and the more municipalities and autonomous communities we have in 2027, the more progress, the more intense and the faster we will be able to achieve them,” proclaimed a grown Sánchez before a packed auditorium that applauded him.









“The death of 45,000 people, especially women and children, cannot be trivialized, adding even more pain to the victims of the Dana to cover up the incompetence of the Valencian president and the political party that supports him.” Pedro Sanchez General Secretary of the PSOE

Nor has there been a lack of a brief reminder of the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death and, incidentally, throwing a dart, as usual, at the PP, regarding its autonomous management of the flood in Valencia and, incidentally, its frivolization of the conflict in Gaza : “The death of 45,000 people, especially women and children, cannot be trivialized, adding even more pain to the victims of the Dana to cover up the incompetence of the Valencian president and the political party that supports him,” he said. socialist both the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, and the national leader of the formation, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

It has not been the only thing that has been blamed on Genoa. Sánchez has dedicated a large part of his speech in the Asturian congress to housing, with a message to PP and Vox included: “We want to tell the right and the extreme right that it is a right for everyone, not the blow of a few.” In this sense, he has committed to doing “much more” as head of the Executive: “There will be no excuses, we will use all the resources of the State” to tackle this problem in Spain, he noted. Something that they have already been demanding from Sumar, which applauds the socialist leader’s change in message, but demands, Yolanda Díaz said this Friday, “deeds, not words.”

And as it could not be otherwise, and in full clash with his Executive partner over compliance – or rather, non-compliance – with the Government agreement due to the Economy’s ‘sine die’ delay in processing the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours per week in 2025, has taken advantage of the controversial measure. What’s more, he has even dared to say that “this legislature will be one of reducing the working day.”

Barbón, critical of the quota

Barbón, for his part, has celebrated leading the FSA-PSOE for more than seven years and more than 20 as a militant. “Pedro, you are part of the Asturian socialist family, that is how we feel about you,” he told the head of the Executive. All this, despite the fact that last summer, the Asturian president was one of the socialist leaders who raised his voice against the PSC agreement with ERC for the investiture of Salvador Illa, who agreed to grant an economic agreement for Catalonia like the one they demanded. the independentists. Criticisms that he reiterated in his bilateral meeting with the President of the Government in La Moncloa last September, in line with other territorial leaders such as the recently elected secretary general of the Extremaduran PSOE, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, or the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page.

These last two are, precisely, the last two strongholds of ‘sanchismo’, which extends its control over all the PSOE federations. He has already done so in the Community of Madrid, with Minister Óscar López or in the Valencian Community, with Minister Diana Morant, to give just a few examples. Meanwhile, Vice President María Jesús Montero advances in the ‘takeover’ of Andalusia and the Government Spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, follows the example in Aragon to become Javier Lambán’s successor.