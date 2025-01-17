The varieties of infusions, as we well know, have diuretic and digestive properties, that is, they prevent fluid retention and improve the health of our stomach. Of all that exist, It’s very strange that you don’t like it none since, within each type, there are some that offer very enriching possibilities.

But No These are only the positive aspects of the drink. Because? It’s clear: they help you relax, sleep better and relieve muscle pain. Above all, there is one that is causing a sensation in this first month of the year: the infusion with milk thistle.

Properties

Among his benefitsit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Delays aging . Its silymarin content stands out, a powerful natural antioxidant that protects cells from damage caused by free radicals.

. Its silymarin content stands out, a powerful natural antioxidant that protects cells from damage caused by free radicals. Prevents the formation of kidney stones . Which helps reduce bad cholesterol and improve the liver’s efficiency in burning fat.

. Which helps reduce bad cholesterol and improve the liver’s efficiency in burning fat. Has detoxifying effects on the liver . Milk thistle is believed to reduce liver damage caused by free radicals, which are produced when the liver metabolizes toxic substances.

. Milk thistle is believed to reduce liver damage caused by free radicals, which are produced when the liver metabolizes toxic substances. Fight constipation . It has a laxative effect.

. It has a laxative effect. Sugar and cholesterol regulation . Improves sugar levels in diabetics and normalizes cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

. Improves sugar levels in diabetics and normalizes cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Eliminates fluid buildup and burns belly fat .

. Protects the liver . Helps improve inflammatory conditions of the skin and joints.

. Helps improve inflammatory conditions of the skin and joints. Regulation of intestinal flora . Its high fiber content is ideal for regularizing intestinal flora.

. Its high fiber content is ideal for regularizing intestinal flora. Ideal for digestion. Improves the symptoms of indigestion. Likewise, it is perfect for the functioning of the kidneys.

To take into account

All of them have been reaffirmed by a dietitian through an extensive video broadcast on his profile on the TikTok social network @laboticadelaura. In infusion, it should be noted that crushed seeds are used, which facilitates even more preparation.

It is prepared with 3 to 5 g of seeds per cup of water. And you can have a cup up to three times a day. As a liver detoxifier it is advisable use standardized preparations in silymarin at doses equivalent to 200-400 mg of silybin (main component of the silymarin).

