It's almost ten years later and Volkswagen is still trying to wipe away dieselgate. A recent lawsuit in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, does not help. According to environmental group DUH (German Environment) Volkswagen is still using illegal means to eliminate the cheating software. And the judge agrees.

The exhaust gas purification of diesel cars was updated to better filter the gases. There seems to be a function there that causes the filter to stop working at low temperatures. This was also the case a few years ago. Then the function did not work below 10 and not above 32 degrees Celsius. Volkswagen also got a slap on the wrist then.

The judge's ruling now is that the filter must function between -15 degrees Celsius and plus 40 degrees. The operation should also not reduce or switch off after 15 minutes of idling (when the outside temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius) and when the car is at an altitude above 1,000 meters.

Do all diesel VWs now have to go back to the factory?

According to the DUH, 62 diesel engines are illegal. These engines are in millions of VWs, Audis and Seats all over the world. The climate activists believe that these cars should be shut down and pass emissions control again, at Volkswagen's expense, of course. It won't get that far for a while. VW appeals. According to the brand, the function is there to prevent damage to the engine. If VW does not apply the function, the cars could become unsafe, the car brand believes.

The judge also blames the supervisor for giving permission. Measures must be taken for this. The director of the environmental group also addresses the Minister of Transport: 'I call on the Minister of Transport, Wissing, to put an end to his favoritism with fraudulent diesel companies.' He also requests the minister to accept and execute the verdict.

DUH is targeting even more car brands

The climate activists are not only targeting the Volkswagen Group. DUH says that there are 8.6 million diesel cars driving around in Germany with cheating software. These cars would emit forty times more nitrogen oxide than permitted. That is why DUH is working on lawsuits against Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, Fiat and 15 other car brands. Undoubtedly to be continued…