After months of solitary confinement and after rejecting a previous offer of dialogue, Pedro Sánchez will respond to the call of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The acting President of the Government and the leader of the PP will meet again in a meeting of which the details are still unknown and which is part of the round of contacts that the Galician politician announced in his attempt to tie up the necessary votes for his investiture. The last meeting between the two leaders was in October of last year and both now and then, when they unsuccessfully tried to unblock the renewal of the Judiciary after the resignation of Carlos Lesmes, the hopes of an agreement are nil. Sánchez will not support Feijóo nor will he abstain from him.

Like a month ago, when the PP requested a formal meeting by letter, Ferraz did not take long to answer on Monday the announcement of the call of the popular that, this time, was carried out by the Vice Secretary of Culture, Borja Sémper, in a press conference after the steering committee. “Of course we are open to talking with Feijóo and with all political forces except Vox,” argued socialist sources, who are now appealing to “democratic normality” to participate in the round of contacts.

This disposition contrasts with the hard tone that is exhibited from the Executive against the leader of the PP for his attempt to submit to an investiture without having guaranteed support. An attempt that they describe as “fake”, anticipating a new failure for Feijóo after losing the battle for control of the Congressional Table by having only 172 guaranteed votes compared to the 178 votes in favor that Sánchez believes he could get for the yours (for which there is no date yet). “On September 26 and 27, the PP will obtain the same support that it would obtain today and that it would obtain a week ago,” said the PSOE spokeswoman, Pilar Alegría.

The Socialists consider that with his inauguration attempt, the former president of the Xunta seeks his “survival” within the PP, in which he would need to consolidate his leadership. In the leadership of the PSOE, the absence of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has not gone unnoticed this Sunday, at the opening of the political course in Soutomaior, where Feijóo exhibited muscle by surrounding himself with the former president of the Government, Mariano Rajoy, and a large representation of his territorial power . “There may be some leaders within the PP who are already warming up in the pits for what may happen,” they warn in Ferraz.

That this meeting between Sánchez and Feijóo is going to take place does not alter in any way the road map of the acting chief executive who has three months to go -November 27 is the deadline for a new president to be elected- to achieve that majority that, as he told the King last Tuesday, he believes he is “in a position to unite.” The Socialists have already called the PNV to start talking. With ERC and Junts they have resumed the talks, initiated for the agreement of the Lower House, and the bridges were reflected yesterday in a new nod to the independentistas by allowing both formations to have their own parliamentary group, despite not meeting the requirements for it . “We are going to continue negotiating, regardless of what Feijóo does,” they insist in Sánchez’s party.

Of course, in the leadership of the PSOE they demand that the PP cease the call for turncoats that, according to their understanding, it is launching when asking the Socialist deputies for a vote. In the party it has irritated greatly that the conservatives revive the ghost of a new ‘tamayazo’, which, they insist, will not be repeated and that it is nothing more than “a betrayal of the voters and the citizens.”

give stability



The PP has returned to focus on the PSOE, not so much because they see that a rift is possible in their ranks, but because they believe that this pressure makes their rivals uncomfortable and wears them down. “We believe that the two big parties have a responsibility that is also supplementary to that of the rest of the political formations tending, that responsibility, to seek that stability and that governability of the country,” argued Sémper, who believes that the meeting between Feijóo and Sánchez “should serve to pave a new path in Spanish politics».

As the spokesman explained, the PP candidate wants to hold, as leader of the most voted party, a meeting with Sánchez to find out his “disposition” when it comes to advancing stability, reforms and the general interest of Spain. He “he wants to call Sánchez to tell him that it is not good for Spain that he is president giving in to the independentistas”, and he will try to explore if “there are formulas to achieve stability in Spain.”

The popular ones know that the investiture is difficult and even being able to advance in that search for formulas, but that it is “extraordinarily difficult” does not mean, they point out, that it is “impossible.” “We know it is very difficult, but what is the alternative? Do we sit idly by at home?», they insist in the national leadership, where they are not willing to throw in the towel yet.

Related News



The meeting with Sánchez will be, for the moment, the only one that Feijóo will hold in the first person, because contacts with the other parties -except EH Bildu, which they exclude as an interlocutor- would be derived from his parliamentary group. In Ferraz they describe as “unprecedented and revealing” that the PP candidate renounces meeting with the groups that can give him the necessary majority and they understand that he denotes his “zero capacity” to be president.

Feijóo already advanced on Sunday that he is going to include all the regional presidents in the round of contacts, including the Catalan Pere Aragonès, because even if they do not vote for his investiture, he is interested in learning about their concerns and the needs of their territories. His claim to even have the president of the Generalitat occurs despite the fact that the ERC has already announced that they will not meet with the PP in Congress.