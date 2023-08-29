Robocop: Rogue City has been postponed, thus confirming the rumors of the past few weeks. It will no longer be released in September as previously indicated, but will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting from November 2, 2023.
What’s interesting is that there hasn’t been a real official announcement from Nacon. In fact, the French publisher did not report this change with a press release of any kind, as is usually done in these cases, limiting itself to notifying the new date in the description of the latest official trailer published on YouTube which was presented last week on the occasion of the Future Games Show and consequently this detail had passed on the sly.
Robocop: Rogue City, mixed feelings from Gamescom
During Gamescom 2023 we had the opportunity to try the demo of Teyon and Nacon’s shooter by hand, receiving mixed sensations. As explained in our tried of RoboCop: Rogue City we are facing a product respectful of the brand that presents fun gameplay and investigative phases with potential. However, the graphics sector appears backward and in general the game does not seem to have the class and quality sufficient to be able to stand out among the numerous productions coming out in the coming months.
