The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, defended the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, this Thursday, stating that “acting without evidence cannot be free”, after learning that the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has not found messages that support the accusations of information leak regarding the fraud investigation of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner.

In an appearance after the working session of the European Council in Brussels, Sánchez highlighted that, despite the “hours of discussion” and speculation in the media, the UCO report reveals that there are no messages that support the accusations against Garcia Ortiz. “Who is going to apologize? Who is going to ask for forgiveness?” has questioned.

Sánchez has criticized that many people have asked for the resignation of the attorney general “without evidence, with false accusations, with hoaxes and misinformation.” Besides, has rejected the possibility that the conversations were deleted, despite the fact that the Civil Guard points out that it found “zero messages” on García Ortiz’s device on the key days of the leak, but on the other defendant’s cell phone.

“Now they say, no, it’s just that the messages were deleted. But, please, let’s raise the public debate a little and demand that those who have accused without evidence, who right now are proving that there was no evidence, to apologize and take responsibility“, continued the head of the Executive.

In this sense, Sánchez has stressed that an accusation without evidence cannot go unpunished in a democracy, and that an “immense smokescreen” has been created that is now dissipating. “Acting without evidence cannot be free,” has reproached

The UCO document, made public this Thursday, indicates that no relevant messages were found on the mobile phone of García Ortiz between March 8 and 14, 2024, the period in which the leak occurred. On his computer, the agents have located two files that have a copy of emails received by the attorney general from a corporate account of the Prosecutor’s Office, dated the night of March 13, at 11:45 p.m., with the subject “Maxwell Cremona Complaint” .

The chain of emails between the lawyer of the businessman Alberto González Amador – investigated in a Madrid court for allegedly defrauding 350,961 euros between 2020 and 2021 – and the prosecutor investigating him is observed, says the UCO, and the forwarding to the Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid that same day the 13th. In those emails, the lawyer tried reach an agreement with the prosecutor by which he fully accepted the commission of two tax crimes by his client and proposed accepting eight months in prison and paying a fine.