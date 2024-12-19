The business incubator specialized in bio-micro-nano technologies, advanced manufacturing and clean technologies BIC Bizkaia has celebrated 10 years of activity, time in which they were created 65 highly innovative companies, 500 jobs and a turnover of 175 million has been generated. The Minister of Industry, Energy Transition and Sustainability of the Basque Government, Mikel Jauregi inaugurated the celebration event, which was closed by the general deputy of Bizkaia, Elixabete Etxanobe.

The BIC Bizkaia incubator, promoted by the Basque Government and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia and managed by Beaz, has celebrated its tenth anniversary in the Bizkaia Science and Technology Park. The center, specialized in high added value sectors such as bio-micro-nano technologies, advanced manufacturing and clean technologies, has established itself as a reference in the creation and acceleration of innovative business projects.

The balance of activity of the incubator since its creation in October 2014 includes: 65 highly innovative companies created, using robotic technologies, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, new materials and medical devicesamong others. In addition, 500 jobs generated in Bizkaia, with 20% of the teams made up of people with a doctorate, and 175 million euros invoiced by these companies until the end of 2023. On the other hand, 48% of the entrepreneurial teams are formed by women.

Mikel Jauregi has highlighted that “BIC Bizkaia is a successful project based on inter-institutional collaboration, which has been providing continuous support to our entrepreneurs and startups for a decade, helping them to overcome challenges and turn their ideas into viable and successful companies.

Likewise, the director highlighted that BIC Bizkaia’s specialization in strategic areas such as biotechnology, medical technologies and advanced manufacturing “makes it a benchmark and unique center that enhances the strengths of Euskadi as a country and prepares us for the challenges of the future. We are clear that the technology-based entrepreneurship that we work on here is key to addressing the energy transition and digital transformation.”

The General Deputy of Bizkaia, Elixabete Etxanobe, has stressed that “Bizkaia, Euskadi needs more technology companies like those born in BIC Bizkaia, that provide added value, quality employment. Hence our great commits to an advanced entrepreneurship model which offers entrepreneurs and startups a complete itinerary to define and develop differential value propositions that create quality jobs and drive growth.

Collaboration with key agents

BIC Bizkaia has a modern infrastructure of 6,000 square meters, equipped with clean rooms, technological laboratories, prototyping workshops and spaces for coworking. This ecosystem is complemented by incubation programs developed by Beazthe support lines of the SPRI and the support of the Bizkaia Technology Park to promote networking.

Collaboration with key agents such as Basque Health Cluster and Tknika It is also essential to promote advanced entrepreneurship and incorporate qualified talent into incubated initiatives.

The BIC Bizkaia startup support and acceleration model has attracted more than 8,500 people from international delegations from countries such as Croatia, Chile, the United States, Mexico and South Korea, among others. This interest has allowed us to capture 12 startups from other territories, consolidating BIC Bizkaia as a global innovation hub.