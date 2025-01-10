JBL has announced in the CES 2025 a device that helps promote rest and relaxation thanks to its customizable ambient lighting and different relaxing sound modes ready for any bedroom. Under the name of JBL Horizon 3is created to improve sleep cycles, whatever your lifestyle, so let’s tell you how it works.

This is JBL Horizon 3: an alarm clock that promotes rest

Regarding its design, the Horizon 3 has rounded edges and a frosted screen which reflects the time and other functions. It can be placed without problem in any part of the bedroom as it is available in gray and black colorin addition to having a USB-C port to be able to quickly charge the devices.

JBL Horizon 3 JBL

Through his two 1.5” full range transducers offers stereo sound and allows you to fill the room with deep sound through its dual passive radiators. owns Bluetooth 5.3 and is compatible with JBL, Harman devices and the JBL One app, allowing you to adjust the alarm, equalizer and lighting directly from the app.





JBL Horizon 3 JBL

As the company explains, the Horizon 3 promotes rest and relaxation thanks to the ambient lighting and relaxing sounds such as the waves of the sea or nature, before going to sleep or waking up, allowing circadian rhythms to regulate in order to simplify daily routines.





JBL Horizon 3 price and availability

The JBL Horizon 3 will be launched in May 2025 at a price of 139.99 euros in gray and black colors.

