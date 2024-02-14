The Black Pearl arrives at judicial port. Starting next February 26, the Provincial Court of Valladolid will host the sessions to elucidate the case Black Pearl, where urban planning overruns of 20 million euros are being investigated in the purchase of a plot and a building from the Junta de Castilla y León in Valladolid in 2005. The investigation began in 2013 and has suffered multiple delays, the last due to lack of documentation when The facts were going to be tried in March 2022. The process involves five former senior officials of the Board and seven businessmen related to the PP. Among those identified, from whom the Prosecutor's Office requests a total of 79 years in prison, are the former Vice Ministers of Economy Rafael Delgado and Begoña Hernández, for whom 11 years in prison are requested. The former regional president Juan Vicente Herrera (PP) must testify as a witness because he was informed, without reacting, about the excessive prices. The current PP rejects accusations alluding to the fact that the case belongs to another era.

The acquisition of the land and property in Arroyo de la Encomienda (Valladolid) by the public company Gesturcal amounted to 60.5 million euros despite an initial appraisal of 50. The entity also paid 9.7 million to the developer Urban Project PM3 SL, for issues that it itself had to assume. Some of the inflated amounts involved the Unifica architecture studio, author of the reform of the PP's national headquarters and whose managers were convicted of a tax crime by the National Court. The Prosecutor's Office has pointed out the former vice-counselors Delgado and Hernández, whom it demands 11 years in prison and a fine of 16 million euros. Both, during the investigation period, pointed to the former Minister of Economy, Tomás Villanueva, who died in 2017 of natural causes at the age of 64 a few days after the Treasury investigated his 83 bank accounts. Villanueva has become a taboo name for the regional PP, since he was a man of the utmost confidence of former President Herrera and his name is always linked to alleged corrupt causes of the Board, such as the also prosecuted Windmill Scheme for irregular granting of windmill licenses. wind.

Begoña Hernández's defense called Herrera as a witness, since former Gesturcal advisor Pablo Trillo assured in the investigation that he himself alerted the president about the “insane” amount allocated to the building and its land without Herrera reacting. The black color of the property and rumors about corruption led to the building being named “Black Pearl”, in reference to the ship of the film pirate Jack Sparrow. The property is today the headquarters of the Board's Development Agency, dependent on the Economy.

The appointment of Herrera and his senior officials with the Court privately puts pressure on a PP that publicly clears up the issue by alluding to the time that has passed and the non-involvement of current commanders. Party sources highlight that the issue worries the party, since the 2022 judicial calendar, although later suspended, led to the electoral advance to February of that year, the genesis of the PP-Vox pact after Alfonso Fernández Mañueco was dispatched to Ciudadanos. “They have to be scared, the trial will come after the Galician elections and it will be pimpam, pimpam all day,” says one involved in the case, with Galicia as a key factor: “If the PSOE and Vox fail in the Galician elections, they will insist “There is a lot out there to weaken the PP and change the discourse.”

The investigations of the Prosecutor's Office affect the irregularities of the purchase, with disproportionate appraisals including amounts prohibited by the regulations or “valuing the same items twice.” Likewise, the award period was reduced to benefit Urban Proyecta, a company created months before the regional project began. The company paid 12 million euros for the land when the previous buyer paid 660,000 euros for the land. “He had information that could only be provided by the person who had decision-making power: Tomás Villanueva or Rafael Delgado,” stated the Public Ministry. The representative of the architecture studio confessed that they had “the specifications” before going out to public competition. Urban “knew that it would be the winner and beneficiary,” hence the large investments. “The rental and purchase of the building from Urban Proyecta is based on the personal decision of [Tomás] Villanueva and seriously violated current legislation,” denounced the prosecutor, who affirms that Delgado and Hernández acted in this way “disguising the direct award of decided contracts” taking advantage of the fact that both presided over Gesturcal during their periods of power in the Ministry of Economy. Gesturcal lost 15 million euros between 2009 and 2014, with the Black Pearl already in operation, a decade after the issue crossed the courts and bothered the regional PP.

