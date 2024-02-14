The lovers of Tijuana and the rest of Baja California They will have a Valentine's Day with no chance of rain and with a stable climate in most of the state and cold in the mountain area, according to information published by Conagua.

Through the weather forecast From the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency announced that this February 14 there will be a sky with cloudy intervals and northeast winds that will run at a speed of 5 to 15 km/h, with intervals of 30 km/h.

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California for this Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Clear skies will dominate the panorama in Tijuana this Wednesday, with brief cloudy intervals in the early hours of the day. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 16°C, reaching their highest point around midday. The moderate northwest wind will be a constant, with gusts that could exceed 29 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, A mostly sunny day is anticipated, with temperatures that will vary between 7°C and 23°C. The maximum is expected at 3:00 p.m., while the northwest wind will blow moderately, with gusts of up to 20 km/h.

Despite some cloudy intervals during the early morning, Cove You will enjoy mostly clear skies during the day. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 17°C, with the maximum predicted around 2:00 p.m. Moderate west wind with gusts of up to 28 km/h is expected in the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, A sunny day is expected with temperatures that will vary between 1°C and 16°C. The winds will be predominantly from the southwest, with gusts that could reach up to 31 km/h.

Tecate You will experience similar weather, with mostly clear skies and possible cloudy intervals during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 3°C and 16°C, with the maximum expected for 1:00 p.m. Moderate west wind with gusts of up to 29 km/h is expected in the afternoon.

Rosarito You will also enjoy mostly clear skies, although some cloudy intervals are anticipated during the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 9°C and 15°C, with the maximum expected around 3:00 p.m. Moderate northwest wind is expected with gusts of up to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

In Saint Quentin, clear skies are expected throughout the day, with temperatures that will range between 8°C and 17°C. The winds will be predominantly from the northwest, with maximum gusts of up to 38 km/h.

San Felipe You will also enjoy a mostly clear sky, with temperatures that will be between 12°C and 19°C. Winds will blow from the east with maximum gusts of up to 20 km/h.

Lastly, in Saint Charles It will be a sunny day, with temperatures that will range between 8°C and 17°C. Northwest wind is expected with maximum gusts of up to 42 km/h.