Capa had not played an official match since April 25, 2021, against Atlético, the last League in San Mamés. It was matchday 32. He has had to spend more than a year, waiting for matchday 37 so that, under the clamor of San Mamés, he has had an opportunity. He was the only outfield player left to make his debut this year. Now poor Ezkieta is left with that cartel.

The closest the Portugalete right-back had come to this moment was in a couple of matches in which he went out to warm up, with people cheering him on. Before Osasuna entered the field of play in the 87th minute, replacing Iñaki Williams, with shouts of ‘Ander Capa askatu’ and ‘Capa stay’. In the few minutes that he was on the green, he still had time to try a shot from the edge of the area that went close to the post.

Before his staging, Yeray sprained his right ankle and asked for the change. He could barely walk, but they immediately alerted him that it would be the third substitution window and if Vivian entered, who was prepared, he would not be able to play Capa in the final moments. The central calibrated the situation and decided to continue.

Marcelino explained that he had spoken with Capa about those final minutes. “Simply the circumstance arises for someone who has spent a very complicated year to have that possibility. I discussed it with him and he was willing to do it and very good. Coaches make decisions and he hasn’t had any luck with me because I opted for other players. He gave himself the circumstance and entered the game today, “said the Asturian coach at the post-match press conference.