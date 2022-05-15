Despite the increase, the average number of infections has been below 20,000 for more than 1 month

THE Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new deaths from covid-19 this Sunday (May 15, 2022). It also recorded 6,296 cases of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Brazil has 664,918 victims and 30,688,390 diagnoses of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of cases was 17,693 records per day. The number is up 20% from two weeks ago. It is the 4th day in a row that the statistic shows an uptrend.

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. An uptrend is considered when the average variation in comparison with the last 14 days is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. And there is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The average number of deaths in Brazil in the last 7 days until this Sunday was 109. The curve shows a trend towards stability with a variation of -6% in relation to two weeks.

According to the ministry, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins did not update any of their data this Sunday. Mato Grosso do Sul did not report the number of deaths.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,117 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,216 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.