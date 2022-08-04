San Luis Potosi It is among the states that present the highest economic and productive growth, as announced by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in the Quarterly State Economic Activity Indicator report.

The report indicates that San Luis Potosí presents a percentage change of 3.8 percentIn relation to the previous quarter, these figures position San Luis Potosí in third place nationally, only after Hidalgo, which has 4.7 percent, and Aguascalientes with 4.2 percent.

State authorities indicate that these show the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the most noteworthy economic activities in terms of growth, there is construction, with a 17.8 percent contribution from constructionwhich positioned it in fifth place nationally, and that of the manufacturing industry, which registered 2.7 percent, placing it in nineteenth place in Mexico.

Particularly, indicates the INEGI, the productive plant of the manufacturing industrial activity is showing a gradual recovery in the present quarter of this year, with 2.7 percent per year, the INEGI announced after confirming that in the main results, according to figures seasonally adjusted, in the first quarter of 2022.

The states that showed the most pronounced increases in their economic activity compared to the previous quarter were: Hidalgo, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Chihuahua, Michoacán de Ocampo and Tamaulipas.