Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 01:38



The ‘En Futuro’ cycle, with which LA VERDAD celebrates its 120 years of life at the service of information, makes a stop tomorrow, the 29th, in San Javier. After focusing its theme on the challenges, trends and strategic agenda of Molina de Segura, Lorca and the Region of Murcia, it comes to the municipality to address the promotion of dual technologies through the Caetra project.

‘San Javier En Futuro’, organized by LA VERDAD and the town council, will thus have a round table to value this program and the opportunities it offers the municipality. The inauguration will take place at 11:30 am by the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, in the multipurpose hall of Parque Almansa. After this, 15 minutes later, a meeting will take place in which Héctor Verdú, Councilor for Finance, Strategic Projects and San Javier Ciudad del Aire will intervene; Antonio Romero, Head of the Innovation and Digital Transformation Area of ​​the Institute for Development of the Region of Murcia; Emilio Lozano, CEO of the Kerberos Engineering company, and José Luis Roca, research professor at the San Javier Defense University Center. The moderator will be La Verdad journalist Alexia Salas.

MORE INFORMATION

That

Forum ‘San Javier En Futuro’ and inauguration of the ‘Expo 120 anniversary’.

organize

THE TRUTH and City Hall of San Javier.

When

Tomorrow, June 29, from 11 a.m., in the multipurpose hall of Parque Almansa.

The Caetra project is a regional program promoted by Info to promote dual or dual-use technologies, whose characteristics allow their application from the military to the civilian world and vice versa. One of the geographical areas of the Region of Murcia in which the Defense has a presence is the municipality of San Javier, the place where the General Air Academy is located, which represents an opportunity for the development and consolidation of new activities around to the aeronautical sector. To this is added the University Center for Defense, dependent on the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, whose technology can be transferred to technology-based companies so that they can have a positive impact on the territory.

In addition to this meeting, San Javier will also host the ‘120th Anniversary Expo’, an initiative with which LA VERDAD reviews its most outstanding covers since its foundation and which serve as a reflection of some of the most outstanding events in the municipality and the Region of Murcia in all this time. The inauguration of this exhibition will be carried out by the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, prior to the forum, starting at 11:00 am.