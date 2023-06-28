There is no going back and, despite protests to the contrary, the Old Bridge will be opened to private traffic as soon as the work in progress is finished. This was stated yesterday, again, by the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, who pointed out that work is being done so that “day up, day down” the scheduled deadline of early July is met.

Muñoz held a meeting in the afternoon with representatives of the MurciaLab association, which called last week for the first mobilization against this decision by mayor José Ballesta, and which reverses the provisions of the Mobility Plan of the previous socialist executive.

In this meeting, Muñoz invited the association to join the Transport and Mobility Table, a consultative body that has already been joined by the concessionaire companies for the works, the taxi sector, associations from the world of bicycles, representatives of the tram, the regional government, the UMU and UCAM universities, professional associations, such as that of Civil Engineers; and the local police.

“The presence of MurciaLab will allow their suggestions to be heard by the main protagonists of mobility in the municipality,” said Muñoz, who is meeting for the first time with a group opposed to the stoppage or reversal of mobility works.

Accept the invitation



After the meeting, MurciaLab, which accepted the City Council’s invitation to be part of the Mobility Board, regretted not having made “nothing clear.” «His position on the Bridge is immovable and we do not understand the reasons; We have warned him that by not opening the Alameda de Colón it will generate traffic problems at the entrance crossroads to the Carmen neighborhood on Proclamation Street,” said José Turpín, one of the spokespersons.

The association predicts more traffic problems at the intersection with Proclamation Street

The association indicated that the cars that enter through Cartagena Street, through the Miguel Caballero Footbridge and through the Old Bridge will be gathered. “The car is prioritized over public transport, the bike and the pedestrian.” They also criticized that today’s meeting with experts is closed to the public.

MurciaLab, on the other hand, has convened for tomorrow, at 8:00 p.m., an urban picnic on the Old Bridge, “which will symbolize the desire of the residents to enjoy a bridge without cars, more pleasant for the walk,” they explained. They call for participants to come with towels, mats, games and a snack “and enjoy a pleasant sunset in the company of their neighbors, as well as raise their voices in an atmosphere of respect and vindication.”