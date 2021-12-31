Samuel Suarez He spoke about the fire that started on the night of December 30 in Mesa Redonda, and spoke about the high danger of the famous “wish balloons”, which can cause this type of misfortune. In this way, the journalist sent a hint to Ethel Pozo, who a few weeks ago celebrated her birthday and threw a balloon that ended up at her neighbor’s house.

Through his social networks, the communicator commented on this accident that originated in one of the galleries that operated illegally in the center of Lima.

“Fire in the gallery of Mesa Redonda, just a few days ago we were talking about the danger of those little balloons of wishes. ‘The boxes that can’ is the desperate phrase of the merchants to try to save their merchandise “, he said

“Do not buy these highly dangerous balloons, forget the wishes that reach the sky, at most a few meters and fall, causing possible damage. It’s not worth it, “he added. Samuel Suarez, on its Instarándula portal.

Rodrigo González described ‘Samu’ as improvised

They had an exchange of words. ‘Peluchín’ revealed why he did not reply to Instarándula’s information in his program. “This is the real reason I was on the beach. They still write to us to say that we are outdated. No we can’t team up to skate all at once”Said Rodrigo, and took advantage of the moment to criticize the aesthetics of Samuel Suárez’s channel.

“If you really want to have an audience behind you, and not only follow you for what follows you, not only copy everything, all the dynamics of our show, all the colors, the aesthetics of our show, the graphics of our show, of our stories, “he added.

Rodrigo González harshly criticized Samuel Suárez for publishing the alleged ampay between Melissa Paredes and Pancho Rodríguez. Photo: Instagram / capture.

‘Samu’ responds to Rodrigo González

He was not silent. The entertainment journalist took the criticism of ‘Peluchín’ calmly and replied through his Instarándula portal, where he assured that it is not considered a copy of Amor y fuego.

“I do not understand what he says about the dynamics of the show, this man is an opinionologist of the show, who sits down to comment on the notes that a whole journalistic team works for you, “he said.