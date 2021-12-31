Until Sunday (2), mainly on this Friday night (31), the forecast is for rain and storms in parts of the Southeast and Midwest regions of Brazil.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the rains should occur in the north, center and east of Goiás, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais (except for the north and northeast), north of São Paulo, Serrana region and south of Rio of January.

Isolated storms can be accompanied by gusts of wind, electrical discharges and possible hail damage.

+ Projection for 2022: the end of the Bolsonaro government will be the best Aid Brazil

Weather Forecast by region between the night of December 31st and the early hours of January 1st:

South region

The southern region will have the best weather conditions to enjoy the night of the 31st and the first hours of the 1st. There is no rain forecast and the sky is open in Porto Alegre and on the island of Florianópolis. In Curitiba there may be quick knocks and time is closed.

Southeast region

There is a possibility of rain throughout the region, but some areas deserve attention. Belo Horizonte is the Brazilian capital with the highest risk of severe storms throughout the 31st and 1st, including the turnaround time. There are storms, high accumulations and disturbances in the capital of Minas Gerais due to the high volume of water.

In Rio de Janeiro there is a possibility of rain at the Copacabana fireworks display. Blows can occur at any time on Friday, the 31st and on Saturday, the 1st, with favorable conditions for the formation of flooding points and some disturbances in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

In São Paulo and Vitória it rains throughout the day, but the rain decreases at night. At the turnaround time, there is a chance of rain in both capitals and the sky is cloudy in São Paulo.

Midwest region

Brasília and Goiânia on alert for heavy rains and storms when entering 2022. In Cuiabá it rains throughout the day, the chance of rain at night is low. In Campo Grande it doesn’t rain on the night of the 31st and the first hours of the 1st.

Northeast region

In Bahia, rainfall is losing strength across the coast of the state and the turn of the year should be open weather in Salvador and in all coastal municipalities. There is also no risk of rain in the capitals Aracaju, Maceió, Recife, João Pessoa and Natal. In Fortaleza, it may rain little at the turnaround time. The risk of rain is high in São Luís and Teresina.

North region

The rain does not let up in the northern region. In the capitals Rio Branco, Boa Vista and Porto Velho the chances of getting hits are low. In Manaus, Belém Macapá and Palmas, the risk of rain is high during the turn of the year.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?