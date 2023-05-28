Samsung TV QE50Q80BATXZT is just one of the many models of televisions offered by Samsung, a company that has certainly managed to make itself loved and recognized because of its high-performance and reliable products in every field. If you are looking for a new TV to show off in the living room, then know that Amazon has the right offer for you!

Samsung TV QE50Q80BATXZT on offer on Amazon!

Surely by now having a nice smart TV at home is almost a must, to be able to fully enjoy all any subscription streaming services at 4K quality and more. And if you are looking for an upgrade for your television, then Samsung TV QE50Q80BATXZT could be for you especially since Amazon offers you an unmissable offer.

In fact, the television in question can be yours for only 548.31 euros instead of the usual 1199 euros in the price list. A 54% discount not to be missed. If you are interested in purchasing, as always, we will leave you the link to the offer here we also report the technical data sheet below.

Display:

Screen size: 50 inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels (Ultra HD 4K)

Panel Type: QLED

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Backlight technology: Direct Full Array 8X

Quantum HDR 1500

Precision BlackPro

Supreme UHD Dimming

Ultra Viewing Angle Mode

Audio:

Audio output power: 40 Watts

Sound system: 4.1 channels

Dolby Digital Plus

Adaptive sound mode

Active Voice Amplifier

Smart TV features:

Operating system: Tizen

Processor: Quantum Processor 4K

Compatible with voice assistants: Bixby, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Access to Samsung Smart Hub

Web browsing

Pre-installed apps

Universal remote control

Connectivity: