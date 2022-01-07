During the annual Consumer Gadgets Show held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Samsung showcased several foldable devices.

Among these devices, both smart phones and laptops, appear in the form of the letters “S” and “G”.

For example, Samsung made a tablet computer “tablet”, which is the largest of its kind in the world, and its design resembles the letter “S” in English, and it consists of three screens that pop out after being moved.

As for devices that come in the shape of the “G” phone, the screens are integrated inward, allowing the screen to be protected from any scratches.

At the exhibition, Samsung unveiled the Flex Note, a portable personal computer, whose screen area has increased from 13 to 17 inches.

The South Korean company showed a smartphone with a screen that extends to the side.

The company already has a foldable phone on the market, the “Galaxy-Z”, with a starting price of $ 1,799.

She showed off her skills in making foldable devices at the Consumer Gadget Show, with new concepts.

The concept of “Flex S” is based on the preparation of a smart device that is foldable in the shape of the letter “S”, allowing for a larger screen, and devices based on the concept of “Flex G”, which allows it to be carried more easily because it can be folded twice.