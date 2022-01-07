The terminal rivals customers: 10 euros per day. The protest: “It’s an inexplicable gesture, now let the Authority intervene”
Genoa – The PSA terminal in Genoa Pra ‘is literally “suffocated” these days by the containers parked on the aprons. The situation has become unsustainable, so much so that the terminal itself wrote to customers explaining that it is difficult to operate according to the usual standards and from Monday, measures will be taken to try to reduce congestion and return to normal.
