Soriana, one of the most recognized supermarket chains in Mexico, has launched an irresistible offer for technology lovers. On this occasion, the company offers eight different models of Samsung screens at half price, giving consumers the opportunity to purchase high-quality televisions at incredible prices.

From a 32-inch HD LED Smart TV to a 75-inch 4K Crystal UHD, each model offers unique features like 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix technology, smart connectivity, and surround sound.

We present some of the available models and their outstanding features

Screen Samsung 32 Inch HD LED Smart TV LH32BETBLGKXZX:

Original price: $7,490.00

Discounted price: $3,990.00

HD resolution for an immersive viewing experience.

High-Dynamic Range (HDR) technology for vivid colors and visual detail.

HDMI, USB, LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity to expand your entertainment options.

Screen Samsung 65 Inch 8K QLED QN65QN700BFX:

Original price: $49,990.00

Discounted price: $25,990.00

8K resolution for exceptional clarity.

Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive listening experience.

HDMI, USB, LAN, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for extensive connection options.

Screen Samsung 65 Inch 8K NEO QLED QN65QN800AFXZX:

Original price: $79,990.00

Discounted price: $39,990.00

Neo QLED 8K Quantum Matrix Pro technology for exceptional visual quality.

Neo Quantum 8K processor to enhance every visual detail.

HDMI, USB, LAN, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for a versatile connection.

Screen Samsung 65 Inch 4K NEO QLED Smart TV QN65QN90AAFXZX:

Original price: $49,990.00

Discounted price: $24,990.00

Quantum Matrix technology for impressive image quality.

Immersive sound and ultra-slim design.

Exceptional motion enhancements and extensive connectivity options.

Screen Samsung 60 Inch 4K LED Smart TV UN60AU7000FXZX:

Original price: $28,990.00

Discounted price: $13,590.00

4K UHD resolution and Smart TV technology for a complete experience.

HDMI, USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity to access the internet.

Screen Samsung 65 Inch 4K QLED Smart TV QN65Q80AAFXZX:

Original price: $47,690.00

Discounted price: $23,490.00

Quantum Processor 4K processor for a perfect image.

Wi-Fi, Ethernet connectivity and compatible with voice assistants.

Screen Samsung 65 Inch 4K QLED F-QN65LST7TAFX:

Original price: $99,990.00

Discounted price: $49,990.00

Powerful Quantum 4K processor for optimal image quality.

Anti-reflective screen and 4K resolution for a clear image.

HDMI, USB, LAN, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for a complete experience.

Samsung 75 Inch 4K Crystal UHD Screen UN75CU7000FXZX:

Original price: $24,999.00

Discounted price: $15,990.00

UHD 4K resolution and HDR for realistic image quality.

Surround sound and versatile connectivity options.

These are just some of the models available in the promotion displays Samsung at half price in Soriana. Do not miss the opportunity to acquire a high quality screen at incredible prices. Visit Soriana.com and discover all the models available in the Electronics department. Place your order and receive it directly at the door of your house!